BEDFORD, Pa. – An agricultural showcase awaits those in Bedford County.
The 148th Bedford County Fair will begin Sunday at the fairgrounds, west of downtown Bedford on Business Route 30, which is West Pitt Street. It continues through July 30.
John Holbert, fair vice president, said the fair is an event that many people look forward to and attend every year.
"It's a family tradition, and some people come for the livestock, some come for the carnival midway, some come for the food, some come for the motorsports and some come for a combination of things," he said.
Auto racing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and it will feature late-model sportsman, modified, pure stock and four cylinders.
Demolition derbies will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
"This is something that only happens at the fair," Holbert said. "The derbies fill the grandstand every year. You need to get here early."
Bullride Mania will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
New this year will be pig racing that will be held Monday through July 30.
"We had it several times in the '90s and early 2000s, and we decided to book that back this year," Holbert said. "We'll also have racing hot dogs, and that'll be weiner dogs with saddle blankets on to look like hot dogs."
Auto racing will be offered at 7:30 p.m. July 29, featuring late models, semi-lates and four cylinders.
"For people watching an event, the car races draw the most people in," Holbert said.
Throughout the week, visitors will have the chance to view livestock and agriculture exhibits along with a petting zoo.
Bartlebaugh Amusements will be providing an array of rides in the midway, along with games and carnival concessions.
A variety of food vendors will be on hand serving up gyros, barbecue, pizza, roasted corn and baked potatoes, french fries, funnel cakes, shaved ice, ice cream, monkey bread and cinnamon buns.
"We always try to have a good variety of food," Holbert said.
Musical entertainment will be featured daily on the midway stage.
"People will have a lot of family fun at the fair," Holbert said. "Come and take in the entire event. You need to walk around and look at everything."
One-price admission is $10, which includes midway rides, exhibitions and grandstand shows.
Family Day is be held Monday, and admission will be $5.
Military Day will be presented Monday. Military personnel and veterans will be admitted for free with proper identification.
Senior Day will be offered on Tuesday. Seniors 65 and over will receive free admission with Medicare card until 4 pm.
Parking is $3 each day.
For the complete schedule of events, visit www.bedford-fair.com.
