More than 300 children enjoyed free food, games and activities Saturday during Hope 4 Johnstown’s second annual 814 Family Fun Day in Roxbury Park.
“We had such great success last year and we had a positive impact,” said Sylvia Carr, one of the event’s organizers.
“This will be an annual event for us. It’s a diverse city and we’re one big family.”
The event serves as a back-to-school send-off, Carr said, but also serves to empower local children and show them there are alternatives to the negative lifestyle they may hear about on the streets of their neighborhoods.
“We want them to know it doesn’t have to be that way,” Carr said.
Next Saturday, Hope 4 Johnstown will provide free haircuts and hairstyling at Greater Johnstown High School for students preparing to go back to school.
Along with face-painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, games and a picnic, children also had the opportunity to go on a bus trip to a skate park in Latrobe on Saturday afternoon.
Derek Rose said he’s been collecting backpacks and school supplies to donate to local children for the past six years and joined Hope 4 Johnstown for this year’s event, where he was grilling burgers.
“This is very important to bring the city back to life,” Rose said. “There’s been a lot of good coming out of it.”
Jermaine Taylor, another organizer of Saturday’s event, said he moved to Johnstown from New Jersey 16 years ago.
Taylor said he wanted to help create a back-to-school event similar to those he remembered from New Jersey, to ensure Johnstown kept its neighborhood feeling, rather than an inner city environment.
“We try to give the kids good memories,” Taylor said.
“They’re the future. (This event) can only get better if people come out and support us.”
