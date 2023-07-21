Family, friends and fellow service members of now-U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Anita Moore gathered on the corner of Main and Market streets in downtown Johnstown Friday to celebrate her advancement from staff sergeant.
“I don’t consider it a promotion for me,” Moore said. “It’s a promotion for everyone else.”
Moore enlisted in the Army after high school in 1986 and served until 1991 before getting out.
She then reenlisted in 2011 to continue her service and has since done two tours of duty – one in Iraq and another in Poland.
In total, Moore has served 17 years in the military, most recently at the local 458th Engineer Battalion, where she was a staff sergeant.
Her new rank took effect earlier this month.
U.S. Army Maj. Bruce Jordan, of the 206th Regional Support Group, read Moore’s promotion order on Friday and described her as “an amazing leader” who’s “very strict but caring.”
“To transition to a senior non-commissioned officer is a culmination of a career,” he said.
The pair served together at the engineering battalion.
U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Louis Good, who served for eight years with Moore at the local battalion, said the promotion was “a long time coming.”
He also described her as knowledgeable, capable and an outstanding NCO.
Fellow service member Staff Sgt. Michael Hammer added that Moore holds true to history and tradition.
The ceremony consisted of Jordan reading Moore’s order, then her son and sister did the honor of removing her staff sergeant chevrons to reveal her sergeant first class rank.
“It’s a blessing to be here,” her son Deion Moore said.
He commended his mother’s dedication to the military and pursuit of a career within the Army.
Moore’s sister, Elizabeth King, said it was an honor that she wanted to include her family in the memorable moment.
“We’re an Army family,” she said, noting that several members served.
Anita Moore said she considered the promotion to a senior non-commissioned officer a new and large responsibility. Her goal was to help the Army grow.
After the event, she provided a heartfelt thanks to everyone in attendance, especially her family members.
“It’s amazing to me that we get to share in this promotion,” she said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
