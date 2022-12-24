NORTHERN CAMBRIA – A fire consumed a family's home in Susquehanna on Christmas Eve.
The fire at 1000 Old Miller Road started with an attempt to thaw frozen pipes underneath the mobile home, Hope Volunteer Fire Department Chief Pete Barczak said.
The fire burned through the bathroom and into the bedroom, where Christmas presents were being wrapped, he said.
Firefighters from multiple departments were dispatched before 7 p.m. Saturday and cleared the scene at about 9 p.m.
Barczak said the home appears to him to be a total loss.
The family of four escaped without injury, and they are being cared for by the American Red Cross, he said.
Hope Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Hastings, Colver, Patton Nicktown, Cherry Tree and Spangler volunteer fire departments.
Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service and Hastings EMS also responded to the scene.
