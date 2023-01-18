A Richland Township man faces criminal charges, accused of strangling a woman in front of a 4-year-old boy when a dispute turned violent, authorities said.
Township police charged Shon Jamal Brantley Jr., 30, of the 1100 block of Tener Street with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Richland Township police were called to the home at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday for a reported domestic assault.
Brantley allegedly choked the woman, threw her against the wall, and punched and kicked her in the head in front of the child.
The woman told police that she feared for her life when Brantley repeated that he would kill her, the affidavit said.
Brantley was arraigned Wednesday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
