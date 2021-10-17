JOHNSTOWN – A family of three is displaced after an early morning fire tore through their home on Sunday.
At 1:45 a.m., Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company was called to respond to a single-story residential structure that had fire visible on the entire front section of the residence along Ronald Street in Conemaugh Township, according to Chief William Scherer.
Scherer said that three people were in the home at the time of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. He added that the family also has other properties in the area.
According to Scherer, crews battled the fire for about five hours.
Cover Hill was assisted by Conemaugh Independence, Dale Borough, Franklin Borough, Johnstown, Oakland and West Hills fire departments and Conemaugh Valley EMS.
Scherer said that a state police fire marshal was called to the scene and will be conducting his investigation Monday morning.
