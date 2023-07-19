JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although this year’s family picnic celebrated Arbutus Park Retirement Community’s 50th anniversary, family remained the focus of the annual event.
“At Arbutus Park, we are family,” spokesman Kurt Roberts said. “The annual family picnic is always looked forward to as an opportunity for residents of all skill levels and their friends and families to come together and fellowship with our staff and the cottage community.”
Karen Palmer, Kenneth Merberger and Sandy Gipe have been part of the Arbutus family since their mother Violet Lehman moved into one of the cottages in the 1980s. All three participated in Wednesday’s picnic celebration, along with spouses Diana Merberger, Fred Gipe and other relatives.
Lehman eventually moved into the Arbutus personal care unit and then to the skilled-care Arbutus Park Manor nursing home before her death.
“She loved it here,” Sandy Gipe said. “There is a lot of family everywhere here.”
Because several of Lehman’s siblings also moved into the Arbutus community, relatives got to know the facility and its amenities over the years.
Palmer followed her mother’s example and lives in one of the cottages today.
“Everybody’s so kind, considerate and friendly,” Palmer said, seated at one of the outdoor picnic tables Wednesday. “They take care of everything. They mow the grass. They do the laundry. Make a phone call and you have help right now.”
Personal care resident Fred Barefoot came out for the picnic, celebrating his own 51st anniversary with Arbutus. The retired dairy farmer and owner of Fred Barefoot Trucking was on the Arbutus board during construction of the original building in 1972.
The Pleasantville man recalled that a Johnstown United Methodist church launched the project through the denomination’s Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference.
The conference had owned the former Blough family farm since the 1960s, taking ownership from the Conemaugh Valley Ministerial Association. Since 1904, the association had used the property as a church camp and retreat.
That continued through the 1960s, with the campground, ball field and annual Easter egg hunts still remembered across the Johnstown community.
In 1972, ground was broken for phase one of Arbutus Park Manor, which opened on June 10, 1973. Over the years, additional care wings have been added to the original building, along with a chapel and community room.
Today, Arbutus Park Retirement Community covers more than 45 acres of ground with a central nursing facility and 90 independent residences.
The latest addition broke ground about 10 years ago off nearby Parker Road.
Lois Pudliner has seen the growth first-hand. Still in high school when she got a job as a waitress in the dining room of the newly opened Arbutus Park Manor, Pudliner went on to become a licensed practical nurse and is now director of the personal care unit.
As society has changed with more understanding of healthy aging, the emphasis shifted from the original nursing home to the Arbutus independent living cottages and townhouses, along with the semi-independent personal care unit that opened in 1996.
“When I came down here in 1996, the residents were like the ones I was taking care of upstairs (in the nursing home unit) when I first started,” Pudliner said. “Upstairs, now they are coming in with more needs than they used to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.