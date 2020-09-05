The Cambria City Ethnic Festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19, but in its place St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church held a small gathering to carry on the tradition Friday and Saturday.
"We're just happy to have people enjoy themselves, outside of the pandemic," St. Mary's member and volunteer Annett Kristofco said. "And we're just glad to be the people who can help."
Kristofco has been helping with the ethnic festival since 1989, when the first National Folk Festival came to Johnstown and was serving food Saturday.
Although the celebration looks different from back then, it still draws a large crowd every year during the Labor Day weekend.
This year was smaller than any previous – and that was pleasant for Kristofco.
She said typically the food line is out the door all night and there are people everywhere.
Having a smaller event is nice, she added.
Some visitors gathered in the St. Mary's hall to eat their ethnic food, such as haluski, and others claimed seats at the pavilion outside to hear the music.
Food was available to visitors from 5-8 p.m. and live music started at 6 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. both evenings.
The Oldies Band played Friday and the Tom-Katz entertained the crowd Saturday.
"It's nice to just see family and friends," Johnstown resident Joe Trapanotto said after enjoying his dinner.
His wife, Suzanne, agreed and added that the band and food were what drew them to the event.
The two have attended Ethnic Fest frequently in years past – but this was their first time together, having been married in the beginning of the year.
Rita Hanechak, of Johnstown, was sitting outside with her husband, Edward, and granddaughter, Savannah Siska, enjoying the mild September weather.
"I've been coming here for a long, long time," Hanechak said.
Finding out that the whole festival was canceled this year was "very disappointing" for her.
However, being able to come to Cambria City and enjoy some aspect of the festival made her "extremely happy."
"The people and the food are excellent," Hanechak said.
Edward Hanechak was also disappointed that the festival was canceled.
"I don't think they had to scale back everything the way they did," he said.
In his opinion, the pendemic was "overdramatized."
Siska, a senior at Windber Area School District, was just glad to spend the evening with her grandparents.
She said she's been coming to Ethnic Fest with them for years.
"It was nice they were still able to hold something despite the chaos," Siska said of the event.
