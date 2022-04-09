JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Children and parents packed Central Park on Saturday for the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership "Bunny Hop" that featured about 25 local organizations and businesses.
One of those groups was the Johnstown Housing Authority.
Danielle Peterman and Keri DiFlauro manned that booth offering Little Hug drinks and free pictures with the Easter Bunny.
"We wanted to be involved in the community and help out," DiFlauro said.
She added that is one of JHA's core values.
Both women were excited to provide a fun Easter event for the local children.
Peterman said she wants to see more activities, such as the "Bunny Hop," in downtown Johnstown.
This is the seventh year for the event and the second time it was held not as an egg hunt, but with stations for children to collect treats at and visit the Easter Bunny.
Melissa Radovanic, Discover downtown president, said the idea to change the format came from the desire to hold an Easter activity while being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're very happy to do it," she said.
Typically, the annual gathering attracts several hundred people and Radovanic said she was hopeful for the same this time around.
Children and their families lined up around the entirety of Central Park in downtown Johnstown waiting their turn to stop at each station.
Some ran by collecting the candy and other items while others stopped for pictures with an Easter Bunny, of which there were at least three.
Justin and Kelsey Rodgers made the trip from Jerome with their three children and niece to take part in the "Bunny Hop."
"We started in Somerset and we're hitting a bunch of them," Justin Rodgers said.
It was his family's first time at the event, but he and his wife agreed that it was nice and they'd come back for similar activities.
The couple's children were most excited about seeing the Easter Bunny and to collect a bagful of treats.
Jeffrey Block, 9, and his two siblings were looking forward to the same prospects.
"We come almost every year," he said.
His mother, Tiffany Brittingham, said she brought the trio down to get them out of the house on a Saturday.
Lazaya Lassiter, 9, was one of many to snag a treat from the two and kept moving.
"It's awesome," she said of the event.
