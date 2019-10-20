Central Park in downtown Johnstown was the site for all things Halloween Saturday night, as families dressed as ghost, goblins and more gathered for the 10th annual Fall Family Fun Day.
"We're super excited," Melissa Radovanic, the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s president, said. "Today we have the Fall Family Fun Day, our final movie in our movie series, and then tonight we are kicking off the Halloween @ Central Park display – it's the second year for the Halloween display.
"So we're really excited about everything that is going on today."
Presented by the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, the free family event offered those in attendance an opportunity to play games, engage in activities, and enjoy some crafts.
A screening of the classic comedy-horror "Beetlejuice" highlighted the night before the event culminated with this year's debut of Central Park's animated Halloween display.
"The kids seem to be having a good time and even our Scarecrow Competition this year we have over 30 scarecrows, and that's the most we've ever had in the all the years we've been doing this," Radovanic said. "I just think there's an increased interest of everything that's going on in the park and downtown right now.
"We're really excited about that, and happy to be a part of it."
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership Vice President Mark Lazzari serves as the fall event's chairman. The event organizer said the family function is becoming a tradition for not only downtown Johnstown, but for many families in the area as well.
"Two things really make this event standout," Lazzari said. "One, the scarecrows that are in the park. People love to come down and see those and experience them. Two, the sponsors that we have here – State Farm; Macaroni Kid; Beginnings, Inc.; and ACRP.
"People like to just come and do some crafts and walk around. You can get dressed up, get some candy, and see the scarecrows," he said. It's just a nice day to come out with the kids and enjoy your time together."
Lazzari said the annual event is truly about building relationships and experiences for local families.
"It's exciting," he said. "We're building experiences and memories that kids are going to remember when they are older...and that's what we're trying to do. Connect kids and family with the downtown areas."
Donald Trotz, a member of Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, believes the annual downtown family gathering is a big piece of what makes this time of the year so special for many local residents.
"I believe that bringing the community together in an event like this, seeing so many children with smiles on their faces, and just the collaboration is incredible," he said.
Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship was one of the many sponsors for the event. The Johnstown church provided popcorn for the outdoor screening of "Beetlejuice."
"This is our way of letting the community know that we are here for Johnstown 100%," Trotz said.
