JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District families participating in the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health Community Care HUB program were invited to celebrate the end of the school year on Friday at Greater Johnstown Community YMCA.
“It’s a great experience,” Brenda Kifer said.
She attended the event with her daughter, Navieh Kifer, and said she was happy to have some fun on a Friday and is thankful for the help of the HUB and GJSD guidance counselor Don Trotz.
“The Community Care HUB is there to help people that are having a hard time,” she said.
The Johnstown woman added that the community health workers, which are sponsored by other organizations through the program and work directly with families, are extremely helpful and responsive.
Families were treated to food from Flood City Cafe and given the run of the YMCA facilities to enjoy themselves.
The purpose of the event was to provide a safe, centralized location for parents and students to meet each other and take part in an evening out, 1889 Center Executive Director Jeannine McMillan said.
For 9-year-old Lazaya Lassiter and her mother, that was exactly what was happening.
“It’s really fun,” Lassiter said between bites of a sandwich.
As soon as their dinner was done, she and the other children in attendance darted back to the second-floor gymnastics room, where they raced each other on a foam course and up a rope wall. Lassiter said she appreciated the center and the school district for hosting the party.
Charity Kifer, 3, said she was looking forward to swimming later to cool off from the warm weather moving into the region.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, described the party as a perfect way to end the school year.
She said the Community Care HUB has been a welcome addition to the district and a great resource for families to receive the support they need.
McMillan added that those at the organization knew the challenges faced by Greater Johnstown parents even before the COVID-19 pandemic and were glad to lend a hand. Celebrating that sense of community was an added bonus of Friday’s event, she said.
Families interested in participating in HUB can contact Trotz at the school district or visit www.1889jeffersoncenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.