BEDFORD, Pa.– An accidentally tripped fire alarm and recent threats to local schools led law enforcement on Friday to swiftly respond to Bedford Middle School.
However, there was no threat, nor had one been reported, according to a school release.
“To describe this morning’s situation, a contractor was repairing our sprinkler system, which triggered the fire alarm,” the Bedford communication said.
Because of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, last week and recent fake threats to local schools, emotions were high.
“Unfortunately, the fire alarm triggered unnecessary panic and as a result, someone contacted law enforcement stating Bedford Middle School was in lockdown,” according to the release. “911 contacted Bedford Middle School and as a precaution, the school went into lockdown.”
Upon arriving, authorities conversed with school staff and determined that the students and staff were safe, and that information was passed on to parents.
Afterward, Bedford officials met with local and state law enforcement for an after-action report.
“Although we never want to experience these situations, law enforcement commended the district for its pre-planning and swift actions,” the release said. “We are incredibly grateful for the support we received from local and state law enforcement and proud of the efforts of our staff.”
The statement acknowledged that Friday’s events were traumatic for students and reminded families that supports are available to help process the situation.
Parents and students should contact building principals and/or guidance counselors for more information.
Schools in Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties were the target of hoax shooting reports this week along with districts throughout the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania State Police described these calls as “swatting” events designed to get a large reaction from law enforcement even through no threat exists.
An investigation is ongoing.
