PITTSBURGH – Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater will reopen the interior of the house to tours on May 1, Director Justin Gunther said Monday.
The attraction will feature a new educator-led tour, the Guided Architectural Tour, showcasing the main floor, guest house and exterior spaces as well as the landscape that inspired its design, according to a news release.
Gunther said: “We are excited to welcome visitors back to tours that include time inside the house.”
Guided tours are offered daily – except Wednesdays – from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 1. For more information or to purchase tour tickets, visit Fallingwater.org/Experience-Fallingwater or call visitor services at 724-329-8501.
Fallingwater, designed by Wright in 1935, was opened to the public in 1964 as a house museum and is also designated as a National Historic Landmark and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Treasure. Fallingwater is located in Mill Run, Fayette County.
