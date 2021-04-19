FALLINGWATER

Vistors to Frank Lloyd Wright's archetectural masterpiece Fallingwater, the summer home commisioned by Pittsburgh department store owner Edgar Kaufmann in 1938, tour the home on May 7, 1999 in Mill Run, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH – Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater will reopen the interior of the house to tours on May 1, Director Justin Gunther said Monday.

The attraction will feature a new educator-led tour, the Guided Architectural Tour, showcasing the main floor, guest house and exterior spaces as well as the landscape that inspired its design, according to a news release.

Gunther said: “We are excited to welcome visitors back to tours that include time inside the house.”

Guided tours are offered daily – except Wednesdays – from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 1. For more information or to purchase tour tickets, visit Fallingwater.org/Experience-Fallingwater or call visitor services at 724-329-8501.

Fallingwater, designed by Wright in 1935, was opened to the public in 1964 as a house museum and is also designated as a National Historic Landmark and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Treasure. Fallingwater is located in Mill Run, Fayette County.

