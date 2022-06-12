JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 1,800 Penelec customers in the Johnstown area lost power after a tree fell onto power lines Saturday morning leaving some without power until Sunday.
According to Penelec spokesman Mark Nitowski, a tree fell along a local hiking trail around 9:30 a.m., causing the damage that resulted in residents in Ferndale Borough, the City of Johnstown and Stonycreek Township losing electricity.
He said that the tree damaged the top of the pole, where the line was running, and then the pole fell and tangled the lines.
“It was right where one of the lines crosses over the river to feed customers on the other side, so that’s what knocked out people,” Nitowski said.
He added that more than 1,200 customers were able to have their service restored by 3 p.m. Saturday, and at that time, about 620 customers in Ferndale and less than five in the city and Stonycreek Township were still without power.
“We were able to reroute some power to get some people back on who were initially affected, but these are the customers who are directly fed from that line, and there’s no way to get power back up to them,” he explained.
While Nitowski estimated all residents’ power would be back on by 8 p.m. Saturday, the restoration time was bumped to 1 a.m. Sunday. By 8 a.m. Sunday, power had been restored to all residents.
