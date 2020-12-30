A cargo van was damaged on Monday when it struck fallen rocks on U.S. Route 219 in southern Somerset County, officials said Wednesday.
Two rocks fell shortly after 2 p.m. from a hillside into the southbound travel lane of the highway in Elk Lick Township, according to state police in Somerset. The driver of an approaching Ford Transit attempted to swerve to avoid a collision, but the vehicle struck one of the rocks.
The van was rendered non-drivable as a result of the accident, according to Somerset County 911 dispatch, but the driver, a 69-year-old Altoona man, was not injured.
