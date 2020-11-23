Fallen Johnstown K-9's partner: 'He loved his job'

For years, Johnstown Police Officer Brian Stevens said he hesitated to join the department's K-9 unit.
Partnering with a police dog didn't just mean patrolling with the dog, but taking him home each night, too.
And as the father of two children, "that can be scary because with a K-9, you don't always know what you're getting," Stevens said. "Some of them, the only person they'll let touch them is their handler."
In 2014, Stevens ended up partnering with a Belgian Malinois who had the unique knack for being an officer's best friend, a cherished family pet and a natural tracker who knew when to get serious as pursuits called for it, he said.
"If you came to my house, he treated you like one of the family," Stevens said. "But when he heard me getting my uniform on, he'd start running all over the house and going crazy. He was ready to go to work."
Titan was killed during an operation early Sunday in the city's Woodvale section, falling down an unprotected elevator shaft.
On Monday, Stevens, his family and the law enforcement community honored Titan for his six years of dedication, paying their respects with a police procession through the city that the K9 served.
Sniffing out drugs
Stevens and the Johnstown Police Department added Titan in 2014.
He was one of two police K-9s acquired that year from a Belgian trainer with a background working with military dogs, Stevens said.
Stevens said Titan was a year old when he arrived and already was trained to track suspects.
Over the years that followed, the police dog ended up being certified for narcotics, too, reaching the highest training level attainable, Stevens said.
He recalled Titan assisting the Cambria County Drug Task Force during a 2018 raid at a Bloomfield apartment.
At the time, police said they arrived to find their suspect flushing drugs down his toilet – but finding the rest of his suspected cache wasn't so simple.
Moments after Titan arrived on the scene, the police dog signaled to authorities that there were drugs inside the felon's vehicle – not just inside its doors but a hidden suitcase, too. It led to a search warrant and a "mother load" of narcotics, including 1,000 ecstasy pills, Stevens said.
A loaded .45 caliber handgun was also found.
On another search, Titan was able to track down a suspect hiding inside a tiny "cubby" style closet that police already tried to search, Stevens recalled.
"Titan never took a sick day," he said. "He loved his job."
'My best friend'
Stevens said that's part of what made losing him so difficult.
He and Titan joined an early Sunday search inside a five-story warehouse at a point three suspects remained at-large inside.
The building didn't have electricity, which meant hunting through dark corridors with Stevens, Titan and a flashlight at the lead.
After progressing to the rear of the structure's fourth floor, Titan headed forward into what both thought was a room, Stevens said.
Instead, it was an 80-foot drop.
Stevens said he's frustrated about the moment and questions why the doors were carelessly open for an elevator that "wasn't even there."
But he takes solace in the fact that Titan – "my best friend" – may have saved a life that day.
"It could have been another officer who ran into there ... or one of the bad guys," he said. "He's gone because he was the first to go in. Because he was doing his job."
Stevens said his entire family is heartbroken by Titan's loss.
But the sight of hundreds, "maybe thousands" of Johnstown area residents rallying around them Monday was a reminder that they aren't alone, he said.
"Driving down the road, I was seeing friends I never expected to see," Stevens said. "Probably 90% of the people we passed I've never met before in my life – and some of them were standing along the road with their own banners.
"It was the shock of my life. I couldn't believe it."