NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – An area firefighter is among 144 being honored this weekend in Maryland at the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
Fire Chief Isaac “Dave” Hassen Sr., 69, of the Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria, responded to an emergency medical call at a residence on April 14, 2022, and later died of a heart attack after arriving home from the call.
He had served with Hope since 1969 and became chief in 2005.
Hassen will be one of six firefighters from Pennsylvania to be honored during the weekend of events.
This year’s national tribute will honor 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.
Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial.
