The Monroeville geologist who fell 100 feet to his death in a wooded section in Jackson Township on Wednesday has been identified as William Randall, 59.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said an autopsy showed that Randall died from a heart attack that caused to him to fall down an embankment.
Randall was working for New Jersey-based Groundwater and Environmental Services, which was surveying a section of ground to determine if a gas line was compromised due to a recent mudslide, he said.
