Somerset County Area Agency on Aging will offer a Healthy Steps fall prevention workshop for older residents in May at county senior centers in Boswell, Conemaugh Township and Confluence.
Falls are a leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations among adults ages 60 and older.
The fall prevention program for adults ages 50 and up “addresses the most common cause of falls such as environmental safety, balance, strength, flexibility, nutrition, foot health, sensory deficits (vision/hearing), side effects of medication and many others,” Senior Services Director Christine Saylor said.
The Healthy Steps program is "a fun, sociable series of workshops" designed to raise awareness, while also helping them find easy, economical solutions to those issues.
Those interested in attending can contact the senior center in Boswell at 814-629-9926, Conemaugh Township at 814-479-2216 or Confluence at 814-443-2681.
