BABYAK[mdash] Ethel F., 81, Carrolltown, passed away October 18, 2019, at Amber Hills, Ebensburg. Born September 13, 1938, in Allegheny Twp., the daughter of Augustine and Jane (Lenz) Storm. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Basil Babyak, who died June 11, 2007; sisters, Rose Mar…
BRADFORD[mdash] Barbara Jean, 70, Northern Cambria, passed away October 20, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born February 10, 1949, in Spangler, the daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth Imelda (Greene) Westover. Preceded in death by parents and granddaughter, Daylin Bradford. Su…
PIERCE[mdash]Patricia L., 72, Hastings, passed away October 21, 2019, at home. Born November 7, 1946, in Cherry Tree, daughter of Leroy and Agnes (Graham) McCreery. Preceded in death by parents; daughter-in-law, Heather Pierce; brothers, Leroy, Robert, Russell and Larry McCreery; and infant …
