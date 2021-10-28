Pitt-Johnstown Communi-Teams will host an October fest from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday for children and families at Solomon Homes in Johnstown.
There will be a hot meal, apple cider, educational activities and fall giveaways.
There is no fee to attend.
Reporter
