Monsters and superheroes, animals and princesses, and plenty of adults bundled in layers to keep out the autumn chill were in Johnstown's Central Park on Saturday.
They all gathered for Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's annual Fall Family Fun Day.
There were balloon animals, scarecrows, Halloween treats, a showing of the movie “Beetlejuice” and the coming to life of the “Park Boneyard” – an animated display with lights, music and smoke – for the first time this October.
It was one of the few big gatherings in the park this year, with people staying apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's been an odd year this year of course,” Mark Lazzari, a DDJP board member, said. “We thought we could keep some social distancing, and get kids outside on a beautiful fall day, and enjoy just being out in the park, and having some games and having some fun in a fairly safe environment.
"That's what this event is all about, getting kids and parents together in the park here to enjoy the day, the fall day.”
Zac Yonko, who attended with his wife, Tessa Yonko, said the party was an “awesome thing to be a part of with the community.”
“We like the season of Halloween a lot,” Zac Yonko said. “We like that Johnstown was kind of putting on an event to bring the community together during such a crazy time.”
