A fall craft festival featuring dozens of vendors is slated from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Positive Images Spa Shoppes and Lush Salon, 425 Park Place, Windber.
“We want to give back to the community, which is looking for some normalcy,” said the Shoppes owner Tracy Todorich. “We have 40 vendors signed up, and they are setting up for free.”
Todorich said many local craftspeople have lost opportunities to get out and interact with people as festivals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival Sunday is set to include vendors selling locally grown and made products including pumpkins, flowers, kettle corn, candles and handmade jewelry.
The Windber Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary will be conducting its winter cheeseball sale at the festival to benefit the fire company. Ladies Auxiliary Secretary Shea Sala said fundraising efforts have taken a big hit from COVID-19.
“We are following every guideline that comes out with social distancing, and now we are just glad to get out and communicate with our community. We are so excited for the festival,” Sala said.
All vendors at the festival are donating a prize, which will be raffled off. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales will go to the Windber Area Community Kitchen, Todorich said.
Flair of Country catering and event planning company is another vendor that plans to be at the festival.
“We are grateful for any opportunity we can fit into our schedule that will allow us to sell our food and help spread the word about our company and how we have adapted our business during COVID to keep the doors open,” Flair of Country owner Mindi Crocco said.
“This Festival is a wonderful opportunity for us to reach new customers in Windber and possibly introduce them to our take-out menu that they might not know we have,” Crocco said.
