Following the conclusion of the state fair funding trial closing arguments on Thursday, Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio stood on the plaza in front of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg and challenged commonwealth leaders to believe in the students the same way she does.
The district leader, who represented one of many low-wealth school systems in the Pennsylvania, spoke at a press conference held immediately after the court was dismissed.
"No matter what challenges our students face I know they can graduate ready for college and careers if we are able to give them the support and the resources they need," Arcurio said. "It is our moral duty as public school educators to do that for every single child who walks through our doors. But I am here today because our leaders in Harrisburg have created a school-funding Hunger Games that makes it impossible for low-wealth districts to provide that support for their children."
The press conference was streamed live on the Fund Our Schools PA Facebook page.
Greater Johnstown is one of the original six petitioner districts, a group of 150 rural and small schools, the state NAACP, and commonwealth parents and students, that filed suit with the Pennsylvania legislature, governor and others in 2014.
It took until November for the case, which asserts the state's school funding system is unconstitutional, to reach the court, and Thursday's conclusion is the culmination of 48 days of witness testimony on the issue.
The closing arguments from both sides began at 9 a.m. and continued past 5:30 p.m.
Throughout Arcurio's speech that followed she recapped the deficiencies and setbacks Greater Johnstown faces, including cramped school buildings and severe staff shortages.
"I know that our students are falling behind," she said.
Arcurio added that there are "hundreds of thousands of students" in the state "who are missing out on what they need to reach their potential because they live in low-wealth districts," such as Greater Johnstown.
"The testimony established that school children across this commonwealth are deeply harmed by decades of under funding, a lack of basic school resources and unconscionable inequities," Education Law Center PA Legal Director Maura McInerney said.
That firm was a legal counsel in the case representing the petitioners alongside the Public Interest Law Center.
During McInerney's time at the podium, she recounted several points of the testimony, including the higher taxation rate of low-wealth districts compared to wealthy peers and the fair funding formula, which accounts for "a fraction of the state's education aid."
She also touched on the fact that Black and brown students are "disproportionately harmed by this two-teared system."
"The impact on the general assemble's dereliction of its duties is profound and has long-term consequences," McInerney said.
Students in underfunded districts are more likely to be unemployed, lack stable housing and remain in a cycle of poverty, she stated.
The presentation closed with comments from Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, a staff attorney with the Public Interest Law Center.
"At heart the solution the commonwealth needs is straightforward system where a child's needs are assessed and a child's needs are met," he said.
Although the closing arguments were completed Thursday, it's expected a decision from Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, who presided over the trial, won't come until well into the summer months.
According to a court schedule, the final oral argument will be set for some time after July 6, which is the final brief filing date for the petitioners.
In closing on Thursday, Cohn Jubelirer thanked the participants on both sides for their professionalism and hard work during the trial.
"It has been a great privilege to preside over this matter," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.