An investigation into a crash that caused fatal injuries for a Rockwood man showed the motorist failed to stop at the intersection where the accident occurred Wednesday, state police said.
Steve Jordan, 85, was traveling on Water Level Road in Milford Township, Somerset County, when his vehicle and another vehicle collided, investigators said.
Speed was not a factor in the crash, state police determined.
Jordan was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center but died from his injuries after arriving, state police said.
David Hurst is a Tribune- Democrat reporter. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.
