Jean Desrochers describes himself as the new “point of contact” for 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and North Central Recreation Center, but not officially as the venues’ general manager.
That position does not exist right now.
His official title is facilities manager.
But he has taken on added responsibilities since the former general manager, Jason Blumenfeld, was let go on July 11 by ASM Global, the company that promotes the venues.
“He’s done excellent already,” said War Memorial Authority Chairman Chris Glessner after the board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday. “He’s communicating with us daily, already working with vendors on reducing costs for the arena, ideas for moving forward. We’re really excited about this. I think he’s a great guy for the job.”
Desrochers is currently one of four full-time employees at the facilities.
“We get a lot of assistance from ASM corporate in that aspect,” he said. “It’s just shifting responsibilities, adding responsibilities to more people on this current staff.”
Part of his mission in the upcoming months will be to navigate the venues through the COVID-19 pandemic economic slowdown and restrictions on crowd sizes that have prevented sporting events and concerts from taking place.
“That’s the challenge right now, trying to manage the facility through COVID,” Desrochers said. “I don’t want to stand still and do nothing. I don’t want to wait because you might lose some opportunities. We’re just moving forward. If we have to reschedule, then we’ll reschedule.”
One of his ideas is to hold a yearlong celebration for the War Memorial’s 70th anniversary that will pay tribute to veterans, musical performers who have played at the arena in downtown Johnstown and its sports history, including hockey.
“One of the things that we really want to capitalize on is the 70th anniversary of the arena,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.