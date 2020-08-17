A Federal Aviation Administration investigator will speak on Thursday evening about how United Airlines Flight 93’s “black boxes” were found after the hijacked jet crashed in Somerset County, Flight 93 National Memorial officials said.
The investigator, Tony James, is the next scheduled lecturer in the Friends of Flight 93’s 2020 Virtual Speaker Series. His primary responsibility when he responded to Flight 93’s crash site on Sept. 11, 2001, was to find the plane’s cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.
“From the time I got there, I knew how important this was going to be for them to find those boxes,” James said in a press release announcing the event. “The voice recorder and the flight data recorder (were) the most critical of all the evidence because the cockpit voice recorder … basically told the story of what happened inside the airplane. The flight data recorder told what happened to the airplane itself.”
The Friends of Flight 93’s Speaker Series “showcases individuals with direct ties to the Flight 93 story and the response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to share their personal experiences,” organizers said. The programs are usually held at the memorial’s Learning Center, but are being conducted online this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
James’ talk will be streamed live at 7 p.m. Thursday; a link will be posted online at the Friends of Flight 93’s website, www.flight93friends.org. Those interested in listening in can register online at bit.ly/2Fd8n9F.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.