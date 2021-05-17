Vision to Learn, a free program that provides eye exams and glasses to students in low-income communities, will be at Greater Johnstown Elementary School, 196 Westgate Drive, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
The mobile optometry unit will be parked at the gymnasium entrance, and visitors should proceed down the driveway and around the back of the building.
Eligible students will receive free exams, frames, lenses and fittings.
