JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – SkyWest Airlines will continue serving the Johnstown area through the summer thanks to a federal extension.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted a 30-day extension for air carriers to submit offers on 28 Essential Air Service cities that SkyWest said it intends to drop – a move that extends the proposal deadline to May 11 and the review period to mid-June, Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Manager Cory Cree said.
SkyWest abruptly announced plans to cease service to federally-subsidized "EAS" cities in March, blaming a COVID-19-spurred pilot shortage.
As announced in March, federal officials are requiring the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport's current carrier to continue serving the nearly the region and nearly 30 others until new carriers are found and can begin offering flights – a 60- to 90-day process.
That means SkyWest won't be departing the airport until at least August or early September, according to the transportation department's timeline.
"For travelers, this just means it's going to be business as usual until a new carrier is selected," Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Manager Cory Cree said. "SkyWest is required to remain in place until that new carrier is fully in place so that there is no interruption in service."
SkyWest offers daily flights from Johnstown to Chicago and Dulles, Va., on 50-seat jets – a combination that drew 8,519 enplanements and more than 17,000 combined passengers in 2021.
That was a more than 35% increase in passengers – and almost double the total of the area's next closest regional airport, Altoona, which reported 8,951 combined passengers in 2021.
U.S. airlines, and even more so regional carriers, have struggled to hire enough pilots to keep pace with an industry recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past two years, thousands of pilots have taken early retirement packages, the online aviation news site FlightGlobal.com reported.
While the transportation department is soliciting proposals from carriers to replace SkyWest, Johnstown airport officials have hired an airline industry consultant, ArkStar, to find a carrier that would be willing to continue larger-capacity jet service from Johnstown.
Cree said the airport has started fielding calls from carriers seeking information, but the process is still ongoing.
"There's some interest," Cree said. "But we're not just standing by. We're being proactive about this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.