The head of the State Ethics Commission and a prominent media law attorney agree: Greater Johnstown school board members meeting secretly to discuss district business was in violation of laws designed to keep matters of public interest in the open.
A late-February report from the ethics commission said members of the Greater Johnstown school board met frequently at the Union Social Club on Clinton Street from 2004 to 2017. At those meetings, members would talk about “hiring friends, hiring family members, awarding contracts,” the types of discussions that should be reserved for public meetings, commission Executive Director Robert Caruso said.
According to the report,
the members exchanged votes in support of family and associates being considered for jobs.
Caruso said his office occasionally hears of public board members gathering away from their publicized open meeting times, but having such meetings and their content confirmed by a reputable source is a “first.”
“I believe that the quid pro quo aspect of it, if a family member was involved, I believe it violates not only the spirit of the law (Ethics Act) but it violates the restricted activities provision of the law,” Caruso said.
Sunshine Act
Media law counselor Melissa Melewsky said secret gatherings suggest that the official meetings were just for show and public input wasn’t valued by the school board.
“That’s completely opposite of the way the Sunshine Act intends government to function,” she said.
Melewsky works with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association on a variety of issues, including compliance with the state Sunshine Act – which these social club meetings appear to violate, she said.
The Pennsylvania Office of Open Records says the Sunshine Act – in place since 1998 – “requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate and comment before an agency takes that official action.”
Melewsky pointed to Section 704 of the Sunshine Act, which addresses open meetings, and “requires deliberation by a quorum to occur at a public meeting unless a valid exception applies.”
The act lists exceptions such as: executive sessions during public meetings, a conference where no official business can be discussed, and certain working sessions conducted by elected boards of auditors who may deliberate about records and accounts for which boards are responsible.
“Even if an exception applies, the board needs to publicly announce the reason for excluding the public,” Melewsky said. “This kind of gathering, even if legal, can create the appearance of impropriety, which harms the public trust.”
‘Issues of the past’
Johnstown school board Solicitor Ronald Repak Jr. said current board members are trying to put these matters behind them.
“The district and its board are pleased that the report has finally been released so that the Greater Johnstown School District can move forward without dwelling on issues of the past,” Repak said.
The Beard Legal Group in Altoona, where Repak is an attorney, became the solicitor for the district in 2018, a year after the time period covered by the ethics report.
He said that Johnstown School District has gone to great lengths to “tighten” hiring practices and procedures and the board has taken steps to be transparent and open and will continue to do so.
Greater Johnstown adopted a nepotism policy in late 2016 – when the district was under fire from state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale over previous hiring practices.
Caruso noted that the recent ethics report pointed to occasions when votes in favor of family members or associates who were being considered for district positions were exchanged for support when another member’s family member or associate was being considered.
The report states that because these candidates could be vouched for by a board member they were given preferential treatment.
However, not all members of the board interviewed during investigation agreed that such actions happened, Caruso said.
Family ties questioned
One of the three technical violations leveled against former board member Vince Arcurio was voting in favor of creating the position of assistant to the superintendent – for which he had a reasonable expectation that his wife would be a candidate. He abstained from the vote on her appointment to that position.
Additionally, the ethics commission did not confirm whether Vince Arcurio was present when the position of the assistant to the superintendent – which his wife, current Superintendent Amy Arcurio, would later fill – was discussed or if she was the topic of conversation at any point at the social club.
There was no need to create that job, because it was already on the books, Caruso said.
He believes action was taken because the board forgot the job was there, due to the fact that it hadn’t been filled in some time.
Caruso said Vince Arcurio should have abstained from the vote to create that job.
Former Johnstown board member David (Dee Dee) Osborne said Amy Arcurio deserved the jobs she’s held at Greater Johnstown because of her professionalism, intelligence, leadership and heart.
Osborne served the district for just one year, 2018, but he said if he were still on the board, he would vote for her to be hired again.
“I think everybody should stand back and let Amy do her job,” Osborne said.
As for the meetings, Osborne said he had no idea they happened and was never invited to attend, adding that he wasn’t sure who went to the club.
Report a ‘broad stroke’?
Due to a confidentiality clause, Caruso would neither confirm nor deny if the ethics commission is investigating the Johnstown school board further.
“A broad stroke was presented regarding these alleged meetings and as such, from the district’s perspective, this matter has been fully investigated by a neutral third party when the ethics commission led an immensely thorough, detailed and widespread investigation into these matters,” Repak said.
Repak said, to his knowledge, “there are no current board members who have been found guilty in relation to any of those activities” and that any current members who were investigated had allegations dismissed.
“If those activities did happen, we have no information regarding said meetings outside of what we likewise read and reviewed within that report,” Repak added.
He said that given what was detailed in the report, there are no findings that require removal of any current board members or faculty.
Four current board members – president Eugene Pentz, vice president Kim Murray, Edwin Mikesic and Tom Dadey – all served as board members during the time in question.
Extensive efforts by The Tribune-Democrat to contact Pentz, Murray and Mikesic were unsuccessful. Dadey declined to comment.
