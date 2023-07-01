JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday provide a traditional way of honoring the founding of the United States, honoring patriotism and freedom.
But while using fireworks to show respect for the nation, fireworks manufacturer Vince Terrizzi Jr. says it’s important to respect the explosive devices.
“There are more accidents in consumer fireworks because of lack of respect,” Terrizzi said. “Because they are smaller, people think they don’t have the impact.”
Terrizzi and his family operate Starfire Corp. in St. Benedict, West Carroll Township. The company makes commercial-grade fireworks and produces pyrotechnics shows across the country.
During the extended Independence Day holiday, the Starfire team will have 182 shows in 18 states, including the City of Pittsburgh’s show, launching on Tuesday from an Ohio River barge.
Sometimes, backyard displays include what Terrizzi calls a hold-my-beer attitude with tragic results.
“Alcohol is a huge, huge no-no with fireworks,” he said.
Pennsylvania’s fireworks law, updated in 2017 to allow sale of Class C consumer fireworks, forbids their use by people under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The law also prohibits fireworks’ use on public or private property without express permission of the property owner.
Fireworks cannot be ignited within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, even if it is owned by the person setting off the display. That makes it nearly impossible to legally set off fireworks within the City of Johnstown or many other densely populated communities, Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said.
“There are not many people in the city who have a lot big enough,” Statler said, warning that fireworks are subject to the city’s noise ordinance.
“More than anything, it’s common sense,” Freedom Fireworks owner William Dutil said from the store in West Freedom, Blair County. “They’re not held in your hand. Many people do that, but it’s a dangerous thing.”
Fireworks can only be sold to those 18 and older, Dutil pointed out.
“Don’t just hand them to your kids and say, ‘Here, go have fun,’ ” he said. “People need to keep in mind, if you buy fireworks and the kids cause a fire, guess who it’s going to come back on: It’s going to come back on the adult who bought the fireworks.”
It is also important to understand what type of rocket is being used. Fireworks are often sold in “cakes,” which have multiple shots from one source. Traditional cakes shoot straight up. Fan cakes fire shots over a fan-shaped area.
With either type, Terrizzi said it’s vital to make sure the cake is anchored in position and won’t fall over to shoot sideways.
The choice of cakes should be dictated by the firing location.
“In a field, a fan cake is fine, but if you are near woods, you may start a fire,” he said. “If you are in a confined space, you want something that shoots straight up.”
The National Safety Council says anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should have eye protection, and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association says shells can hit 150 decibels at a three-foot range – well above the 85 decibels at which hearing damage can begin.
The association’s advice is “Get far away, and consider using earplugs.”
Other National Safety Council safety tips include:
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person or building.
• Only light one device at a time and move away after lighting.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator and 911 director Art Martynuska added that it is important to plan a second escape route to quickly get away from a malfunctioning device.
He doubled down on safety guidelines about location and placement of fireworks launch areas.
“We’ve had a lot of unintentional fires because of consumer fireworks,” Martynuska said.
The American Veterinary Medical Association says that noise and flashes from fireworks can be harmful to pets and even fatal for those who run away because of the trauma.
The association recommends keeping pets indoors in the quietest room, trying not to react to the sound or the pet’s distress and making sure the animals don’t escape. Soothing music or other background sounds can help, and so can occupying the pet with a favorite toy or introducing a new toy.
The American Red Cross and the International Association of Fire Fighters say the best way to safely enjoy fireworks is to go to a professional show.
“The best and safest way to enjoy the Fourth of July is to leave fireworks displays to the professionals and view from a distance,” the firefighters’ association says on its website.
While Dutil agrees that professional shows are safe, he said that consumers can enjoy their own displays if they are careful.
“There are lots and lots of people for whom it’s their once-a-year thing,” Dutil said. “They are spending a lot of money to enjoy it.
“You have to use it the way it’s designed to be used,” he continued. “It only takes a second and it only takes one time of not paying attention for something bad to happen.”
