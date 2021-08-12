A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“My husband just got tested and he has COVID-19. I have a heart condition, atrial fibrillation, and have a pacemaker/defibrillator and got my vaccine months ago. The hospital told him to self-quarantine for 10 days. Will he have to do that somewhere else, or can he stay home and sleep with me?”
The answer:
Your husband should self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible.
You are fully vaccinated, and I recommend you monitor daily for symptoms. Fully vaccinated people should get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I had the first shot of Moderna. I am a heart patient and had a reaction from it. My heart doctor said to take the second shot; however, the primary doctor said don’t take it. What do I do? If I choose to take it, how effective will it be?”
The answer:
A single dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine provides approximately only 33% protection. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are about 88% effective against the delta variant after the second dose.
You didn’t describe the reaction side effects. I recommend you consult an infectious disease specialist for further advice.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My daughter has COVID-19 and it has been 10 days since onset of symptoms. She had a bad case of it but was able to stay at home. My grandson just went home last night and she went to get tested and is still positive. My question is: since my 5-year-old grandson went back home last night, could he carry the germ back to me if he comes back here? I’ve only received one shot.”
The answer:
If your daughter is not immunocompromised, at least 10 days of self-isolation is recommended since her symptoms first appeared. If your daughter is immunocompromised, then at least 20 days of self-isolation is advised. Your daughter may continue to test positive for 3 months or more without being contagious to others.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
