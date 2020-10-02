SOMERSET – News that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 should reinforce the importance of prevention measures, a local expert says.
“If the president of the United States – the leader of the free world – is able to catch it, despite all the efforts to protect him, then really anyone can get it,” said Stephanie Faidley, director of infection prevention and occupational medicine at UPMC Somerset.
She stressed the value of wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, good hygiene, keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others and avoiding large gatherings.
“That’s really the way to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19 and from spreading it to others,” Faidley said.
Based on media reports she had seen, Faidley said Trump’s situation may help contain further spread of the virus from the White House.
Trump announced by tweet around 1 a.m. Friday he and his wife both tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That was just a few hours after it was announced Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, had tested positive.
“The president seems to know where he contacted the virus,” Faidley said, “He knows when he was exposed.”
White House protocols for COVID-19 screening may also reduce the risk of further spread, she said.
“He is tested so frequently, it didn’t give him much time to spread the virus,” Faidley said.
“It takes at least 48 to 72 hours before somebody becomes infectious after they were exposed.”
