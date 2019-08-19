SOMERSET – Good working relationships between school administrators and law enforcement officers are “absolutely critical” in preventing violent incidents at schools, according to a federal official who participated in a panel discussion on the topic of school safety on Monday morning.
Brian Harrell, assistant director for infrastructure security for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), delivered brief remarks and took questions from the audience at the panel, which was hosted by U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Altoona, at the Somerset County Technology Center.
“Today is not about me coming in here as some fed from Washington, D.C., talking about all the things you should or shouldn’t be doing,” he said. “It’s really an opportunity to talk about some of the resources that you have … guidelines, resources, white papers, tabletop exercises, threat vulnerability assessments, and all of the like.”
Also on the panel were Superintendent David Reeder, of Berlin Brothersvalley School District, and Chief Randy Cox, of Somerset Borough Police Department.
Harrell said that CISA is “really focused” on ways of improving security at “soft targets,” such as schools and places of worship. The agency was established in November, several months after a gunman murdered 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018.
“Today, my call to action is to invest in security,” Harrell said. “Invest in access control, perimeter security, those school resource officers. Have a plan and exercise that plan.”
One of the resources available to local school districts, he said, is CISA’s Protective Security Advisor program, in which experts walk through a church, school, corporate office or other potential “soft target,” point out gaps in security and suggest ways to fix them.
Some other resources are currently available online at dhs.gov/hometownsecurity, but Harrell said that DHS will launch a new website, schoolsafety.gov, within the next few months. The latter website is meant to be a “one-stop shop” on topics such as “mitigation measures, access control, perimeter security, alarms, school resource officers,” he said.
Harrell told school administrators that “having your kids (and) your staff be aware of what is going to happen and what the expectations are when crisis hits that campus” is vital. Their ability to deal with emergencies “will not magically get better during a time of crisis,” he said, so training to handle those situations and building ties to local law enforcement agencies are important steps toward preparedness.
“Having those relationships with law enforcement today is absolutely critical,” he said. “Have (those relationships) under blue-sky conditions. We cannot be passing around business cards during times of crisis. Let us not build our crisis response plans in the midst of crisis.”
Joyce said Monday’s panel “provides an excellent opportunity for our community to take the information and skills from the Department of Homeland Security” and “to interface with leaders of our own community.” The first-term representative of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District is a member of the House Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery.
“Preparedness, as everyone in this room knows, is a shared responsibility,” he said in his opening remarks. “Preparedness involves the federal level, the state level, the local level, school districts, the private sector, and actually all of the American people.”
Both Superintendent Reeder and Chief Cox have worked in their chosen fields for more than 40 years, and both men said they have seen major changes in the nature of the relationship between school administrators and law enforcement officers in that time.
Cox said he views the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, in which 12 students and a teacher were murdered at a school near Denver, as the inflection point after which “things started to change – not only law enforcement philosophy and law enforcement tactics, but also that relationship between schools and law enforcement.”
Cox, who was the chief of police in a different small town in 1999, said his department “started to put our cops into the school buildings” in the aftermath of the Columbine massacre – “just walking through.”
“One of the things that still rings out in my memory,” he recalled, “is the depression and the sorrow, the disappointment, on the part of educators that there were cops in the buildings. … It was something very sad to them to see that we’d reached a point that some people found it necessary that uniformed police officers were on foot patrol through school buildings, and I could appreciate that.”
In the 20 years since Columbine, though, Cox has seen school administrators as a category become more willing to welcome law enforcement officers into schools and other district buildings, he said.
“Here in Somerset County,” he said, “it’s been my pleasure to find, not only in Somerset Area School District, but also, I would say, across the county, based on needs and levels of ability, there is a tremendous openness on the part of education to partner with law enforcement.”
Reeder, too, said that “things have changed greatly” in the past 20 years. When he started his teaching career in 1979, he said, school safety was not among the foremost priorities in most administrators’ minds.
“We had safety plans, but nothing like we have now,” he said.
That changed on Sept. 11, 2001, Reeder said.
In the aftermath of the attacks, the Hagerstown, Maryland, school district, where he then worked as a high school principal, focused on developing partnerships with local law enforcement. Reeder’s school had a security officer from the Hagerstown Police Department, who Reeder said was “a great addition to the staff.”
“We looked at them as staff members,” he said. “That made a big difference. … It developed relationships with the students and the police and gave everyone a better understanding (of) law enforcement and safety and what goes on in the real world.”
Today, Reeder said, Berlin Brothersvalley school officials have a good relationship with Berlin police officers. An important part of that relationship, he added, was a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency that allowed district officials to increase the amount of time spent by officers in schools and to purchase better surveillance cameras.
