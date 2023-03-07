EBENSBURG, Pa. – A renowned expert in exorcism is set to speak at an area church on his experiences with battling evil.
The Rev. Vincent Lampert, exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Brookville, Indiana, will speak at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Holy Name Roman Catholic Church, 500 N. Julian St., Ebensburg.
“I started to listen to different talks he had on YouTube and reading about his work as an exorcist, and I was intrigued by it,” said the Rev. Brian Warchola, church pastor. “There’s a lack of knowledge about what it truly is, so I thought during the Lenten season it would be the perfect time to have an expert come in and talk about his work as an exorcist.”
He said Lampert will speak on working as an exorcist and encounters he has experienced while performing exorcisms.
“He’ll also talk about how the devil works through temptations and through influencing people negatively and how we can avoid that,” Warchola said. “I want people to understand that evil is very present in the world, but if we have faith and a strong love for our Lord Jesus, there’s nothing to fear. We have to lead a holy life.”
Lampert received his exorcism classroom training at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy.
When he was appointed as an exorcist in 2005, there were approximately 12 exorcists in the United States. There are now thought to be a little over 100 in the country.
As one of the noted authorities on exorcism, Lampert was interviewed in the documentary “The Rite of Exorcism: Myth, Mystery & Hope.”
His first exorcism case was documented in an episode of the Syfy network series “Paranormal Witness.”
Lampert also appeared in the Travel Channel series “Paranormal Declassified.”
He is the author of “Exorcism: The Battle Against Satan and His Demons,” which was published in 2020.
“So many individuals don’t realize how they take part in evil on a daily basis,” Warchola said.
“There are things we think are harmless, whether it be Ouija boards or occult activities, but in reality you can be playing the devil’s game. I want to warn people against that.”
He said the goal of Lampert’s visit is to serve as education on the presence of evil.
“Turning back to almighty God is most important and living out your faith,” Warchola said. “It’s important that we as a church educate people on what exorcisms are and how we can ultimately avoid evil.”
A question-and-answer session will follow each presentation.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call the church at 814-472-7244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.