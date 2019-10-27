The financial news organization 24/7 Wall St. recently ranked Johnstown as the seventh-poorest city in the United States.
More than one-third of the citizens live in poverty.
The median household income is $23,636. Only about 12% of adult citizens hold at least a bachelor’s degree. The current unemployment rate of about 5.6% is, as usual, notably higher than the state and national levels.
The population, which stood above 60,000 during the mid-20th century heyday of steel and coal, has plummeted to below 20,000. The die-off and brain drain have created a situation where two-thirds more infrastructure and housing is in place than is needed. As a result, blighted properties scar every neighborhood.
Johnstown is in the midst of a state-mandated sewer remediation project that The EADS Group, the city’s engineering
firm, estimates will cost the municipality in excess of $100 million in bills that will be passed along to customers, not counting the millions of dollars property owners will be required to spend in making their personal systems come into compliance.
An opioid scourge has hit the city, leading to Cambria County ranking among the top three Pennsylvania counties, in several studies, for per capita overdose deaths.
With all of those Rust Belt challenges, Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic described the city as being “at the divide in the road right now where we need to make our own history, starting today.”
Johnstown is facing those obstacles while up against an impending two-year deadline of no later than Oct. 28, 2021 to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, which it first entered on Aug. 21, 1992. Once an open-ended program, Act 47 was changed in 2014, with the law now requiring municipalities to exit five years after their most recent recovery plan was enacted.
“It’s time,” said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, whose 71st Legislative District includes Johnstown. “No time is going to be a good time or an easy time unfortunately.”
‘Sewage mandate’
Decades-old pipes – some from the early-1900s – carry sewage from Johnstown and 19 other municipalities to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority-owned Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant in West Taylor Township.
And many of them leak, causing overflows and pollution.
So, in the early-2010s, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection began a process of requiring the municipalities and JRA to get the flows under control at the rate of 625 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit or less. And, unbeknownst at the time, those discussions began the process that has led to arguably the most divisive debate in modern Johnstown history.
Through years of discussions, City Council votes, policy changes, arguments and planning, the city now requires properties to pass air pressure tests to be certified. Older systems will almost certainly not pass without having work done that can involve digging up yards and basements to install new lines.
“The sewage mandate places an extreme financial burden on the people,” said City Councilwoman Charlene Stanton, a leading critic of the way the project has been handled. “I recently met with a resident who has a $10,000 estimate for the mandated sewage work. This is crazy. I remain opposed to it and believe a less restrictive and less expensive route could and can be taken, no under-slab testing, replacement of sewer lines. This would lower residents’ costs and may increase compliance.”
The sewer work, which is being funded through low-interest loans and grants from Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, has created an unexpected financial and political burden. “When you’re kind of thrown those curveballs, it’s hard to maintain the needs of the city,” Janakovic said.
If the city and JRA do not meet the flow requirements by a Dec. 31, 2022 deadline, they run the risk of incurring large fines from the DEP for every violation.
So far, about 40 percent of Johnstown properties have been pressure tested to show compliance.
Crush of poverty
There are about 1,400 public housing units, along with hundreds of Section 8 properties, in the city, administered by the Johnstown Housing Authority, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines.
While that available room has remained relatively consistent, the general population has dropped, thus playing a role in creating a saturation of poverty. The high number affects the city’s economy and the Greater Johnstown School District where so many students live in poverty that, beginning with the 2014-2015 academic year, it has participated in the commonwealth’s Community Eligibility Provision, which provides free and reduced lunches to all who attend.
As is permitted by federal law that the JHA must follow, many of the public housing residents come from out of town, including from the Philadelphia area.
“Certainly, the importing of poverty that has been happening in the city is taking a strain on our human services and the organizations that help support those causes,” Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King said. “So, we, as a people, therefore must become creative and develop programs that can help uplift people so that they can become more viable in their own lives, helping them to increase their capacity as an individual and therefore that parlays into economic growth for the city.”
Widespread poverty puts an economic strain on the city that needs to fund police, fire, public works and City Hall staff, while keeping up infrastructure, including roads and parking garages.
In 10 years – from 2007 until 2016 – the total taxes collected by the city increased from $5.375 million to $9.5 million, per the city’s revised 2018 Act 47 exit plan, due in part to Conemaugh Health System switching from nonprofit to for-profit – and becoming taxable – when it was purchased by Duke LifePoint.
More than $60 million in grant funding – from state, federal and private sources – was acquired by different entities within the city from 2016-2018. The money has been used for education, sewer work, urban connectivity, property upgrades, brownfields assessment, job development and cultural enhancement.
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, United Way of the Laurel Highlands, 1889 Foundation and Lee Initiatives Inc. have also combined to put tens of millions of grant dollars into the local community.
“We have donors that are very interested in seeing the city and the region thrive,” Mike Kane, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ president and chief executive officer, said. “The challenges with the city to get out of Act 47, while a lot of them are structural, there are still ways the Community Foundation’s support can help to drive some change.”
Grants often, though, come with the requirement that the recipient provide matching funds.
“You must ask yourself – is this something the City really needs?” Stanton said. “It would be like having a coupon for dog food, purchasing it because you are only paying half the cost, but in the end, you really didn’t save anything, because you don’t have a dog.”
‘That blight issue’
Properties known as Mom’s Diner, McKee’s Market and Blaine Boring Chocolate Shop, located along the Strayer Street/Fairfield Avenue gateway into the West End, have all been razed in the past few weeks.
The demo work was done by the city and JRA, as part of an effort to reduce blight in the municipality. All total, 17 properties along the corridor will be demolished, using two identical $150,000 grants from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and 1889 Foundation.
All total, 73 blighted properties have been demolished by the city since 2016.
“The positive developments that I have been part of over these last few years, as well as the JRA, is a lot of blight elimination has taken place,” Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “We’ve worked very closely with our local foundations to leverage not only the CDBG (HUD Community Development Block Grant) funds, but also the in-house funds that we have here at JRA, as well as bringing properties back into reuse.”
An estimated 800 to 900 blighted properties remain in Johnstown, according to city officials.
“A lot of those properties are intermingled among homes that have been well maintained and well taken care of,” Democratic City Council candidate Michael Capriotti said. “It’s frustrating to see that. I live on a street that has that very situation. For me, that blight issue and being able to find some ways of getting some money put together – whether that be through grant programs that the state or federal government has – to get some of these houses torn down, I think we need to prioritize what ones are the most unsafe or at risk to create a bigger problem, and start there. And work our way down through the list. There is a lot of them.”
Private initiatives are also underway, including Johnstown Paper Co. using profits from its sales of toilet paper to fund blight removal projects.
“We think the idea’s going to work great because if we don’t tear down houses, no one is going to buy our paper, so we’re incentivized,” Chad Gontkovic, the company’s co-owner, said. “We’re incentivized to prove our worth to the customer. That worth to that customer is that we will make your neighborhoods better. Blight brings crime. It brings rats, rodents. It increases a whole lot of bad things in an area when it’s allowed to exist.”
Still, “blight has taken over the city like a plaque,” in Stanton’s opinion.
“Obvious lack of code enforcement,” Stanton said. “Blight must be addressed to retain residents and businesses and to make it more inviting for such to relocate here. Many, including myself, report code violations and the responses received are few to none. Having to file Right-to-Know requests to get answers to code complaints is absurd, yet this is what I’ve been forced to do.”
