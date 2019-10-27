There are typically about 100 City of Johnstown employees paying into pension funds that are being used by two to three times that many retirees or the spouses of deceased former workers.
They are not only covering the costs of retirees, but also funding the pensions for their own future use.
Johnstown has approximately a $22 million unfunded pension liability – with $28 million funded, according to information provided by the city.
In 2018, the city made a $3.26 million required pension contribution, which when coupled with $1.2 million for retiree health care, created a legacy cost of more than $4 million in a general fund budget of about $14 million.
The pension obligation is arguably the biggest challenge facing city government as it takes steps to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities no later than two years from now – by Oct. 28, 2021.
“Unfortunately, at this time, the state’s contribution to cities is based on active employees versus retirees,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
“So when you have 300-plus retirees and you only have 100-plus active employees, they cannot pay for the 300 retirees and also into the pension fund for those existing 100 people. So basically, what we’re trying to say is that system needs changed where if cities were reimbursed by the state, based on retirees versus active, it would help to deal with this pension deficit.”
The pyramid has flipped over the years.
In the 1960s, more than 100 firefighters were contributing, according to Eric Miller, president of the Johnstown Fire Department union. There were 44 in 1993, the city’s first full year in Act 47.
Now 28 pay and 75 collect.
Miller described the process as “getting blood from the rock.”
‘Promises are temporary’
While the city tries to cover the pension obligations, some residents have expressed concerns about how past obligations are putting pressure on current-day taxpayers.
“Promises, promises, promises,” Paul Kushner, a West End resident, said. “I’d say, in the public sector, politically, publicly, those promises are temporary, according to what’s happening. They’re directly tied to the relevancy of events that are happening. You can’t say in 1990 we’re going to give you 10% of your income and say that that’s going to be valid in 2020, not knowing what the economic status is going to be.
“That’s exactly what has happened here – not just here, a lot of places. These promises were based on conditions that are 30 years old and it just doesn’t work.
“The only place it works is in the government public sector. You know why?
“They always have that outlet.
“They can always burden people by raising taxes to come up with the money.”
Donald Buday, a Democrat in this year’s City Council race, disagrees with the notion of cutting pensions.
“My brother is a retired fireman,” Buday said. “What they negotiated years and years and years ago, it’s not very fair to say you could eliminate them or cut them in half. Me personally, I don’t think you could touch the pension fund. They negotiated that. It’s almost like Bethlehem Steel. And my dad retired from Bethlehem. And look what they did – they just cut the pension funds. Is that fair?”
City Council is considering selling or leasing assets, specifically possibly the sewer lines and Berkley Hills Golf Course as a way to generate revenue for the pension obligations.
“I think monetizing any asset that they have would be beneficial, particularly with the $20-million-plus pension obligation that’s out there,” said Joel Valentine, president and CEO of Wessel & Co., which audits the city’s books. “That could free up cash flow. They’re currently paying $3.5 million toward that pension obligation a year. If they’re able to free up some of that cash it could go a long way in stabilizing things.”
City Councilwoman Charlene Stanton has concerns about the possible monetization.
“Quick fixes have been proposed, selling city assets, with proceeds to pay down pension liabilities and long-term debt,” Stanton said. “This is a one-time deal, not a continuous flow of revenue.”
Charles Arnone, a Republican running for City Council this year, added: “If you sell something, you want to make sure that it’s sold for a positive purpose and not to be used or abused or to hurt the citizens in any way. If you have a one-time sale of something and the longtime act of it causes more pain than good, then it’s not done its job. The idea is to try and bring about a situation where it’s positive on both ends.”
Home rule hangup
Johnstown is looking to work with state officials to find a way to address the pension issue.
“If you could take those pension costs out of the budget you’re going to really be able to free up a lot of money that can be used for better services within the city and address economic development,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, 35th District, said.
But Johnstown cannot avail itself of Act 205, the Municipal Pension Plan Funding Standard and Recovery Act, that allows municipalities to assess additional earned income tax on residents and nonresidents solely for the purpose of the pension liability.
Johnstown is ineligible because of being a home rule charter community.
“The way the legislation reads right now, it says that to be able to assess this tax you have to be assessing real estate tax at their max,” Valentine said. “So the problem is, if you’re a home rule charter community, there is no max on real estate taxes, so a home rule community could never assess this pension commuter tax. There needs to be a change in that to allow a home rule charter to assess the tax, because there’s no maximum real estate tax for them.”
Deborah Grass, the city’s Act 47 coordinator, added: “In normal circumstances, they would be permitted to levy that, but there is language in Act 205 that basically says that yes you have to be at your taxing limits. You can raise EIT (earned income tax), you can raise real estate, but you have to be at your taxing limits. That allows you to levy that tax on residents and nonresidents. EIT that’s under Act 511, which is the normal EIT, is only on residents, so it actually has a much broader impact because it can be levied on residents, but it’s also levied on nonresidents who don’t already pay a higher EIT where they live.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.