Two years from now, when Johnstown is required to exit Act 47, the city will have been in Pennsylvania’s distressed municipality program for almost three full decades, having entered in August 1992.
Being dubbed “distressed” was considered a stopgap in the beginning. But, over time, the label has become part of the community’s economic and cultural identity. A generation has come and gone knowing no other reality.
And, if not for a change in state law, the city might not be leaving at all.
But, in 2014, the act was amended to require participants to leave five years from the effective date of their most recent exit plan, which, in Johnstown’s case, was Oct. 23, 2013, with a three-year extension having been granted by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, which oversees the program.
So the city now has no more than 24 months to prepare itself for life after Act 47. The deadline is Oct. 28, 2021.
Johnstown is one of 31 municipalities to ever participate in Act 47, including neighboring Franklin Borough, which has been a participant since July 1988.
Fifteen have had their status rescinded, six since the law changed.
DCED Sec. Dennis Davin called the ceremonies to mark leaving Act 47 “very powerful events.”
“What I mean by that is that there is a lot of sensitivity about what the community had to do to exit Act 47,” Davin said.
“They had to make some very, very tough, difficult decisions. And they all did. When you exit Act 47, you exit some protections and things like that. But it’s almost a relief because you did all these things to get to this point. I feel extremely confident that Johnstown is going to be in a great position two years out when they do exit.”
Johnstown has finished the last three years – 2016 through 2018 – in the black, with a surplus of $225,452 last year that brought the reserve fund balance to $1,589,478, according to audits conducted by Wessel & Co.
“I think we’ve made major progress on working toward that goal in two years,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “But I also think the past three years are an indicator of where the city is headed to get out of Act 47, meaning the last three years – from our audit reports and finance reports – we’ve been in the black with retained revenue, so that’s a positive sign to start out with.
“We need to continue on the same financial path we are, not over-spending our budgets, continuing to work on the day-to-day issues we have – blight, drugs, staffing, all sorts of things we need to do to continue to provide a safe environment and a safe community.”
But Johnstown has major economic burdens.
The city owes approximately $22 million in pension obligations and more than $10 million in general debt.
And Johnstown needs to complete a state-mandated sewer remediation project that is expected to cost over $100 million for just the municipality’s portions, not including costs incurred by private property owners and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
That 1992 decision
Johnstown was on the brink of economic collapse in 1992.
Bethlehem Steel was shuddering its doors after years of repeated blows to the city – including more than $100 million in property damage during the 1977 Johnstown Flood, young men and women fleeing to find work elsewhere, and unemployment frequently topping 10%. A federal program that, until 1987, pumped $1 million annually into the police and fire departments for salaries, was eliminated, a deep cut to the operating budget of about $10 million.
Johnstown received an Act 47 designation by meeting three requirements – maintaining a deficit of at least 1% over the previous three years, having spending exceeding revenue for more than three years, and seeing municipal services decline because of reaching its taxing limits.
Approximately 41% of the city’s properties were tax exempt.
The city borrowed $4.65 million between 1987 and 1990.
Political fighting had all but crippled the city government.
Finally, in July 1992, the state recommended the city enter distressed status. The Act 47 designation became official in August, giving the city access to the program’s grants and loans, plus economic advice from the commonwealth.
Citizens, elected officials and business leaders were divided over the decision.
Then-Redevelopment Authority Chairman Miles Shaffer told The Tribune-Democrat that with the demise of Bethlehem, the need for jobs and lack of current strategy, “it would appear, in my opinion, that the city should elect Act 47.”
Paul Kushner, a longtime resident of Johnstown’s West End, opposed participation from the outset, calling it “another form of kicking the can down the road.”
During an interview earlier this month, Kushner reflected on his 1992 stance:
“My gut reaction is I was against distressed when we went into it because I sort of come from the old school that you pay as you go. This is nothing more than another form of welfare for cities. I understand why the state created it, because it’s kind of embarrassing to have cities of any size to collapse, if you will. I know that’s where Johnstown was headed for. That was because of many factors. I wish we would not have had to have gotten into it.”
‘A lot of hard work’
Johnstown, which is now using its seventh amended recovery plan, has never been close to exiting Act 47 before the deadline was imposed on what previously was an open-ended program.
The most recent exit plan, adopted by Johnstown City Council last November, projected deficits of $686,202, $948,190 and $1,045,633 from 2019 through 2021 due largely to increases in legacy costs.
In the document, the city is commended for taking steps to increase revenue collection, reduce staff, limit costs for benefits and adjust legacy costs for the future.
But, in summary, it was determined, “unless there are major improvements to the City’s tax base or major cuts in personnel and benefit costs, the City will be hard pressed to meet its current operating expenses over the next several years.”
Overall, though, Deborah Grass, the city’s Act 47 coordinator, is “hopeful.”
“We are coming off three years of positive fund balances, which is the first time I’ve seen that, and I’ve been working with the city over a decade on the financial analysis part of the program,” Grass said. “This is the first time that the city has actually had sufficient revenue to cover all their expenditures for a three-year period. That is amazing to me, because it took a lot of hard work. The officials had to make a lot of hard decisions. I really feel that they’re going to be ready and it’s going to be sustainable. That’s the most important part is that it is sustainable into the future.”
The Act 47 team, in the current exit plan, recommended advancing legislative strategies, continuing sustainability initiatives, working on cost containment, enhancing revenue generation, identifying possible changes to forms of government, exploring monetizing assets and stabilizing the city’s management team.
‘Consistency’ in leadership
City Hall’s management has been in seemingly constant transition during recent years.
George Hayfield is Johnstown’s sixth city manager since 2014, following Kristen Denne (resigned), Carlos Gunby (charged with stealing money from the city), Melissa Komar (resigned to head up JRA), Arch Liston (did not seek new contract) and Curt Davis (interim). Hayfield took over the position in July 2018.
John Dubnansky became the city’s third full-time economic development director since 2017 when he took over the position in late-September.
Robert Ritter is the fourth full-time finance director since 2015.
“It is concerning, it’s troubling that we have had so many managers, so many finance directors, so many community development directors,” Grass said. “It really leads to not being able to get a lot accomplished because you just get started and get some traction and the person is either released or decides to move on.”
Joel Valentine, president and CEO of Wessel & Co., whose company audits the city, concurred: “One of the issues is just consistency in the leadership down there. It seems like when they get traction and someone sort of starts to figure things out, you have a turnover in the leadership. People have put forth efforts, but I think the change in leadership, although they’re doing a good job, the constant turnover, they’re always up against that.”
Grass said, in her opinion, the city’s inability to attract and hold onto city managers has been negatively impacted by several factors, including the municipality’s remote location, a requirement that the manager live in the city, the salary “not being as competitive as it should be,” the overall economic condition and a lack of qualified candidates looking for positions.
The frequent turnover has been one of several issues plaguing city government in recent years. Another is an ongoing battle between two City Council blocs – Charlene Stanton and Jack Williams and the other five members, led by Janakovic, that has resulted in frequent arguments during meetings.
“People will start to argue about things and suddenly they start popping up with saying, ‘well, it’s commonsense, it’s commonsense.’ That’s crazy,” Andrea Ryan, a resident of the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, said when describing the council meetings. “That’s just a euphemism for ‘it’s my opinion.’ I think that there’s a lack of strategy that is an impediment to progress and growth here.”
Ryan believes that, “Overall, I think that progress toward goals is really quite slow, slower than it really probably could be if things were done a little bit differently than they are. I think a lot of the approach that’s taken by people who are decision-makers and implementers is an outdated – actually even antiquated, obsolete – sort of approach to building communities.”
Williams is running as an independent in this year’s City Council race against Democrats Donald Buday and Michael Capriotti and Republican Charles Arnone. Stanton is campaigning as a write-in.
‘Turning things around’
While Johnstown has been in Act 47 for 27 years, other municipalities, such as nearby Altoona, have entered, used the tools to stabilize their economies and left.
Altoona joined on May 3, 2012, and left in September 2017, the shortest stay ever, compared to Farrell, Mercer County, which became the first to enter on Nov. 12, 1987, and did not exit until Feb. 8, 2019.
“I think that people did view it as kind of a black cloud over the city,” Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico said. “I think that there were people who understood why we were in Act 47 and that it was a temporary thing. But, in the same sense, there were people that viewed it as something negative.
“Since getting out of Act 47, I think the perception of that has changed because we’ve shown people that we’re committed, as a city, to turning things around and trying to continue building on that and really making Altoona a much better place for people to live.”
Altoona turned a $954,738 budget deficit in 2011 into surpluses of $1,310,419 and $891,664 in 2014 and 2015, respectively, by implementing a plan that called for increasing the city’s earned income tax rate and reworking collective bargaining agreements. An agreement was reached with the water authority, transferring assets back to the city and paying $4 million annually through 2019 and more afterward.
Those steps were taken under the stewardship of the DCED.
“They’ve just been great partners all around, as far as coming out here for visits, the regional director coming out here to see the progress of all the projects that are happening,” Pacifico said. “They’ve been very supportive of those projects and helping with funding for those.
“They’re definitely great friends to us here in Altoona.
“They like using Altoona as an example.”
DCED and state officials are now working with Johnstown in an attempt to shore up the city’s economy before it exits Act 47.
“Johnstown is a big focus area for us, because one of the things Johnstown has is Johnstown has a good reputation with their workforce throughout the state,” Davin said. “Companies look for that. They look for things like that. They look for opportunities to go into areas that have the ability to accommodate businesses or industrial operations or whatever.”
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District, said he would like to see stakeholders “sit down and really roundtable” and “prioritize where their strengths need to be.”
“I think we’ve got to work with the recovery team, and, from our end, as legislators, to be there to aid the city wherever we can and however we can, “ Rigby said, “whether it be financially or through just legislatively working with them to move the city into the direction it needs to go and to make it on solid ground again.”
Grants and taxes
Being in Act 47 still provides Johnstown a few tools, such as limits placed on contract negotiations and special consideration for some funding.
“One of the benefits of being in Act 47 – if you want to call it a benefit – is some of the grants, federally and state-wide, actually being in 47 kind of gives you a leg up on those because being a distressed community it kind of puts you to the forefront to some of the grants,” said Eric Miller, president of the Johnstown Fire Department firefighters union. “But a lot of them are merit-based on staffing and equipment that you have now. Yes, it can help, but it’s not a super big help as far as equipment goes and so forth.”
Act 47 participants can assess a local service tax at three times the rate allowed for municipalities not in the program – $3 per week compared to $1 per week for both residents and nonresidents who work in the community.
That tax brings in more than $1 million annually, two-thirds of which would be lost after leaving Act 47.
“The LST, to me, it’s a part of doing business,” Miller, a Summerhill resident, said. “You’re in the city as a resident of another municipality. I benefit off the city fire department, the police are here to protect me, the roads are going to be maintained, plowed because of that LST tax.”
Johnstown might consider asking the state for permission to keep its LST after leaving Act 47, such as was granted to Harrisburg in 2018, as the state capital prepares for its exit.
What happens next?
What happens after Act 47 is unknown.
The city’s economy could stabilize and grow.
“The best scenario is that we have two more years in the positive and that we exit with the needed assistance, such things as the local service tax and anything else we may need to not only to get out of Act 47, but be able to sustain the city to remain out of Act 47,” Janakovic said. “That’s the bottom line.”
Johnstown could falter and necessitate reentering the program.
Or receivership – with the state taking over operations – is a possibility.
“I believe this needs to be considered,” Stanton said.
“An appointed receiver would have to approve any money which council/the city wants to spend. This would amount to fiscal accountability. It’s my opinion that council doesn’t like this idea as it would take away their power to spend as they want. Resolutions, submitted by Councilman Williams and I, on numerous occasions, for the city to be placed under receivership have been repeatedly defeated by council majority vote.”
Janakovic disagrees.
“Receivership would be the worst scenario, but I don’t believe that that’s going to happen – not based on the direction we’ve gone the last three years, plus the direction and forecast for the next two years,” the mayor said. “That doesn’t mean that we still don’t have a lot of work in front of us the next two years.”
Stanton would also like the city to consider going back to a “strong mayor” form of government and doing away with the city manager, a position that was created in 1994.
“It’s obvious city manager/council form of government isn’t working – just look at the revolving door of city managers,” Stanton said. “Changing the form of government requires a ballot referendum question to establish a governmental study commission and elect study commissioners.
“Repeatedly proposed by Councilman Williams and defeated by council majority, it’s now up to the voters, if interested in change, to get it placed on ballot via petition.”
'All about money'
“It’s hard to attract businesses to this area when you’ve been in that state for so long,” said Arnone, owner of TnC’s Lounge.
He described developments, such as the increase of new businesses and beautification efforts in the downtown area, as strengths to build upon, as the city works to exit the program.
“Those kind of things are positive,” Arnone said. “It makes the whole town look better. So, if you can start to spruce up the areas, you attract more people to the area and it makes it feel like a real downtown instead of a ghost town.”
Capriotti thinks the city is “moving in the right direction.”
“I don’t think it’s unrealistic that we could be out of Act 47 in the next two years,” Capriotti said. “I do like that we have started to take that approach.
“I think it’s time to come out of there. But I do think that we’re going to have to have a total climate change in the way that we do business as a council.”
Buday said he is learning about the issue and would be open to considering some bold ideas, such as monetizing assets in order to help pay off the city’s more than $20 million pension liability.
“I’m not even sure I can even sit here today and ‘take the steps’ without even being on council and knowing all the finances and where is the money coming from,” Buday said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about money. So until elected and you could actually see where all the funds are at and where they’re being distributed maybe part of the answer to the question would be, I’m more than willing to look at all the city assets, as far as like selling them off. At least looking at it.”
Buday, Capriotti and Arnone shared their thoughts about Act 47 during pre-election candidate interviews with The Tribune-Democrat. Williams declined an invitation to meet with the newspaper’s editorial board.
