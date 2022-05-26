JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An opening reception for Rebecca Pender’s exhibition “God’s Glory, God Inspired” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. June 4 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.

An artist talk will be held at 2 p.m.

The reception is free and open to the public.

The show features Pender’s acrylic and mixed media acrylic paintings. It will be on display June 4 through July 1.

For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

