JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An opening reception for Rebecca Pender’s exhibition “God’s Glory, God Inspired” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. June 4 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
An artist talk will be held at 2 p.m.
The reception is free and open to the public.
The show features Pender’s acrylic and mixed media acrylic paintings. It will be on display June 4 through July 1.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.