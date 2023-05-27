'Excited for the future': Academic All-stars make community service a priority

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Throughout his time at Northern Cambria High School, Chris Yahner participated in numerous clubs and groups – always encouraged by the prospect of helping others.
“Being able to just work alongside others and accomplish a main goal, that’s what kept me going,” he said.
Yahner is one of the 34 Academic All-Stars showcased in The Tribune-Democrat’s Living section on Saturday. The high school seniors that are featured are rounded students, excellent in some areas, above average in others. All of the students were selected by their respective schools.
Yahner participated in Students Against Destructive Decisions, the National Honor Society, basketball, track and baseball, and he served as class president.
All the while, he kept good grades and earned other accolades, such as the Rosebud Mining Teen of the Week award and the Heritage Conference Scholarship.
Yahner credits his involvement in the Technology Student Association, for which he served as president this year, with the desire to expand his horizons.
Anything he could do to create a positive impact he was interested in, he said, and that extends to his future, too.
This fall, Yahner will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study secondary education with a focus in social studies. He was inspired to do so by his mother, who is a teacher, and Northern Cambria educators Edward Link and Matthew and Sarah Kline, who serve as TSA advisers.
The sense of community service is shared by several of the Academic All-stars this year.
Jennifer Countryman, Berlin Brothersvalley High School’s all-star, said her time in 4-H made her want to help her community.
The senior was a member of the Leo Club – the student arm of the Lions Club – FOR Club, the ATOMS Program, SADD, the yearbook committee and student council. She earned a 4.38 grade-point average, served as class treasurer, sang in the choir, and played on the basketball, volleyball and softball teams.
She also was the 2022 Somerset County Fair queen and earned the 4-H Diamond Clover Award, which she compared to a Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout rank, for her pollinator garden and related community class.
“A lot of time management skills came in with that,” Countryman said.
Her interest in community impact continues with her planned future career. She will attend Lock Haven University in the fall, where she is enrolled in the 3+2 accelerated program on the pre-physician assistant track.
“I just hope to help people get better, better myself and be in an environment where everyone works together to help someone else,” Countryman said.
Madalyn Hoover, Westmont Hilltop High School’s Academic All-Star, also plans to become a physician assistant and is enrolled in the St. Francis University program.
Like the other All-Stars, Hoover was involved in numerous clubs and activities during her time in high school.
She played volleyball, kept a 100.3% grade-point average and was both TSA and student council president, while participating in ballet, jazz, tap and lyrical dance, National Honor Society and world language club.
“I was in a lot of clubs, so I had a good community,” Hoover said. “It was really nice to feel like I belonged in a place.”
Her mother encouraged her to participate in multiple activities initially, and from there, the Westmont Hilltop student took off running.
Hoover said she’ll always cherish her group work – especially student council, because that’s where she got to spend the most time with her friends and have the most impact on the school.
Although she’s looking forward to the college experience, such as studying abroad, Hoover will miss her time at Westmont Hilltop.
Countryman said she’ll miss all the activities and her friends. Still, she’s excitedly anticipating the next chapter in her life, and so is Yahner.
“I’m just excited for the future,” he said. “I just have to continue being successful and continue being able to help people.”