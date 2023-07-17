Johnstown, Pa. – A new medical exam table manufactured in Richland Township offers innovations to make it easier to clean and sanitize exam rooms.
UMF Medical’s the FusionONE tables feature a trademarked protective upholstery finish with seamless cushions and retracting wheels.
“We realize infection prevention is a priority for every health care system – not only for the care of patients but for the health and safety of their staff,” company President and CEO Eileen Melvin said.
“At the heart of innovation lies listening to customers, who asked for enhanced mobility and premium upholstery – at an affordable price. We’ve listened, and today we are offering both.”
The power exam tables meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, provide access in more situations for outpatient facilities, the company says in a press release.
“With the ability to move the exam table, staff can quickly gain access to clean and disinfect the entire area, helping to reduce health care-associated infections,” Melvin said.
UMF Medical, of 1316 Eisenhower Blvd., Richland Township, was founded as United Metal Fabricators nearly 70 years ago during the heyday of Johnstown’s steel industry. Through its history, the company has narrowed its production to specialize in exam tables and chairs, along with just about any metal product used in physicians’ offices and outpatient facilities.
Randy Griffith is a multi- media reporter for The Tribune- Democrat.
