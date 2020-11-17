EBENSBURG – A former Portage pizza shop owner who was accused of sexually abusing and harassing female employees, but was acquitted in August of most of the charges against him, was sentenced in Cambria County court on Tuesday to spend five years on probation on his convictions of harassment and corruption of minors.
Craig James Mazzarese, 39, of Hollidaysburg, was ordered by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III to spend the first six months of that five-year period on house arrest, wearing an electric monitor. He also must register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for the next 15 years.
Mazzarese was convicted by a jury of four misdemeanor counts of harassment and one third-degree felony count of corruption of minors – but was found not guilty of the other 16 charges he faced, including counts of unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, indecent assault, strangulation and open lewdness.
Five former female employees of Craig Mazz’s Pizza testified during Mazzarese’s three-day trial that he’d directed sexual comments at them while they worked for him; four of those five employees further alleged that he’d touched them inappropriately, and the fifth testified that he’d touched himself in front of her.
Mazzarese, testifying in his own defense, acknowledged that he’d told his waitresses to wear tight clothing to receive better tips, but denied most of the other sexual comments attributed to him and either denied or gave innocent explanations for the alleged incidents of physical contact.
He declined to address the court Tuesday before his sentence was handed down.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry II, who prosecuted the case, on Tuesday maintained that Mazzarese, “instead of running a pizza shop, ran a sex shop.” He read three statements – from a former Craig Mazz’s Pizza employee, from that woman’s mother and from the stepmother of another former employee – all alleging that continued impacts on the former employees’ mental health stem from their time working for Mazzarese.
Mazzarese’s attorney, David Raho, responded by arguing that the jury had “for the most part” rejected the prosecution’s theory of the case when it found Mazzarese not guilty of 16 of the 21 counts against him.
Krumenacker, noting that the sentencing guidelines for Mazzarese’s convictions called for a three- to 12-month jail sentence, said he decided to impose the probationary sentence instead because of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 at Cambria County Prison.
“Under the circumstances, you got lucky,” Krumenacker told Mazzarese.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.