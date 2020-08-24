EBENSBURG – Three former employees of a Portage pizza shop testified in Cambria County court on Monday that their ex-boss sexually harassed them, and two of those women further alleged from the stand that he touched them inappropriately.
Craig James Mazzarese, 39, of Hollidaysburg, the former owner of Craig Mazz’s Pizza, is standing trial on charges of dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault, strangulation, invasion of privacy, open lewdness, indecent exposure and harassment, court records indicate. He’s being represented by Johnstown attorney David Raho.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry II, who is prosecuting the case for the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General because of an unspecified conflict of interest in the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, indicated in his opening statement that the outcome of the case is likely to come down to whether the jury finds his witnesses believable. He acknowledged that there is no DNA evidence against Mazzarese, but told jurors that the witnesses’ testimony, if it’s found credible, is sufficient proof to convict Mazzarese.
During his opening statement on Mazzarese’s behalf, Raho asked jurors to keep in mind several questions as they judged the credibility of the witnesses, including whether they could have reported Mazzarese’s alleged actions more promptly and whether they stayed in touch with Mazzarese after they left Craig Mazz’s Pizza.
He also alluded to an alleged connection between the witnesses and someone in Mazzarese’s life who would benefit if Mazzarese is convicted of the charges against him, but did not elaborate on that statement during Monday’s proceedings.
Witnesses testify
The first ex-employee, who was 16 when she got her job at Craig Mazz’s Pizza in the summer of 2018, alleged that Mazzarese almost immediately began making inappropriate sexual comments and advising her that she could get better tips if she wore tighter clothing. The comments made her “pretty uncomfortable,” she said.
She quit her job after an incident in which she was tasked with bringing food to Mazzarese in the restaurant’s basement office, where she found him lying on a couch and touching himself inappropriately, she alleged. She ran upstairs, burst into tears and fled the restaurant, never returning to pick up her last paycheck, she said. She had worked there for less than a month.
Lowry also called the teen’s father to the stand. He testified that he received a call from his daughter on the day of the alleged basement incident. She was “hysterical” and “freaked out,” he said, but managed to describe what Mazzarese had allegedly been doing.
The second ex-employee, who was 19 when she started working at Craig Mazz’s Pizza in the summer of 2017, described a similar pattern of sexual comments and added that Mazzarese had a habit of touching her on the shoulder or lower back in conversation.
In October 2017, she further alleged, she was telling Mazzarese about a tattoo she’d recently gotten, and he pulled her shirt and bra down to expose the tattoo and part of her breast. Months later, in August 2018, she was sharing a hotel room with Mazzarese at an out-of-town catering gig when he stepped out of the shower and took off his towel, exposing himself to her, she alleged.
The incident that led her to quit her job, she said, happened just a couple weeks after the hotel-room incident. She alleged that she had gone into the restaurant’s basement office to pick up her paycheck when Mazzarese pulled her onto his lap, pinned her arm behind her back and touched her inappropriately.
The third ex-employee, a relative of Mazzarese’s son’s mother, also described several sexual compliments and comments allegedly made by Mazzarese. She worked at Craig Mazz’s Pizza for a few months in 2017, when she was 16, but quit because the work schedule didn’t fit her needs and because Mazzarese made her uncomfortable, she said.
She described two incidents of inappropriate touching, both of which allegedly took place after she quit working for Mazzarese full time.
In the summer of 2018, she and a friend stopped by Craig Mazz’s Pizza to take Mazzarese up on his standing offer of free pizza. She alleged that Mazzarese called them downstairs to his basement office, sent her friend upstairs to wait for the pizza, then began showing her nude pictures of himself and her relative, pulled her onto his lap, pulled up her shirt and grabbed her breasts.
About a month later, she alleged, she was driving Mazzarese’s truck back from a catering gig when Mazzarese, in the passenger’s seat, began touching her inappropriately. He claimed that he was helping her improve her driving by squeezing her leg whenever she sped or swerved, she said.
Also called to the stand by Lowry on Monday were the second ex-employee’s mother and Joshua Vranich, a part-time Portage police officer who described an interaction he’d had with Mazzarese on June 26, 2018.
Vranich said he had just parked his cruiser behind the police station when he saw Mazzarese sitting in his truck behind his restaurant, two doors down from the police station, and decided to go chat. As Vranich approached Mazzarese’s truck, a young woman got out of the passenger’s side and quickly walked inside the restaurant, he said; he didn’t know who she was. He talked to Mazzarese for five to 10 minutes and didn’t think anything was out of the ordinary, he said.
Cross-examination
On cross-examination, Raho questioned the witnesses at length about details of their interactions with his client.
In response to his questioning, the second ex-employee acknowledged that she’d testified at Mazzarese’s preliminary hearing that she quit her job because Mazzarese hired her abusive ex-boyfriend to work at the restaurant, but did not then mention any other reason for quitting. She also acknowledged that the first time she disclosed the alleged hotel-room incident to law enforcement was on Thursday, days before the trial began.
He asked the second ex-employee’s mother if she and her daughter plan to file a civil suit and seek a monetary award if Mazzarese is convicted.
“We may,” she replied.
Raho questioned the third ex-employee about many of her communications with Mazzarese, including text messages she sent him after the date of the second alleged touching incident, asking him for free pizza and whether she could list him as a reference on an application for another job.
Lowry is expected to call more witnesses when the trial continues on Tuesday morning. It’s being presided over by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.