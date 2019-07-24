SOMERSET – A Somerset woman pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Wednesday in connection to the theft of more than $189,800 in money and items from a lawn care company that she once worked for, authorities said.
Shannon Lyn Mitchell, 42, of the 100 block of Shady Oak Circle, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to three counts of theft by unlawful taking.
State police in Somerset filed three criminal complaints against her. Mitchell was hired in 2009 as secretary for Bowlby's Lawn Service in Somerset Township.
According to the complaints, business owners said they confronted Mitchell about unauthorized transactions that she had made from 2013 until 2018, but she made excuses, "claiming a mix-up in accounts."
After Mitchell quit her job in 2018, two part-time secretaries were hired and they reportedly found errors in the QuickBooks accounting system, the complaints said.
Mitchell allegedly made more than $6,000 in unauthorized transactions with the company's American Express card and forged 79 checks, totaling $175,817, the complaints said.
Mitchell allegedly charged $7,988 with the company's Sheetz gas card.
Somerset Trust Co. officials assisted in an audit of the checking and credit card accounts.
They also discovered that Mitchell had allegedly forged two checks totaling $4,100 that belonged to Somerset Trust Co.
District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said Mitchell is paying $500 a month into an escrow account to reimburse the victims.
Mitchell, who is representing herself, will be sentenced on Oct. 1.
