EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud in Cambria County court Wednesday before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III after he misappropriated over $1 million in funds from his former employer.
According to police at the time of the incident, Michael Sean Hammond, 35, was the controller for ice rink construction company Everything Ice when he allegedly misappropriated $1,029,510 from 2014 to 2019.
Owner John Burley contacted police in July 2019 after an audit by Wessel & Co. allegedly found accounting irregularities. Burley also said he was contacted by 1st Summit Bank regarding “security alerts” triggered due to a significant amount of “cash” checks being processed from the company’s bank accounts.
Hammond allegedly wrote checks made out to cash and cashed them for his personal use. He allegedly endorsed the checks using a company stamp and rented vehicles using company credit cards without permission, police said.
According to police, when questioned about the irregularities, Hammond became annoyed, gave incomplete answers and missed scheduled meetings.
The incident was the second time that Hammond had been charged with stealing company funds. In May, he entered a plea of theft by unlawful taking and forgery in relation to stealing $57,525.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.