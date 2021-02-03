Two former Portage Area High School wrestling coaches accused of pressuring student-athletes to share pornographic photos of underaged girls entered guilty pleas and were sentenced to probation on Tuesday, officials said Wednesday.
Michael Anthony Fox, 34, of Cresson, and Bradley Paul Rousell, 31, of Portage, each pleaded guilty in Allegheny County to one count each of criminal solicitation of child pornography, a third-degree felony, and corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor, court records indicate.
Each was sentenced to spend three years on probation, to have no contact with minors during that time and to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for 15 years.
“These men were trusted by the students, parents and faculty at Portage (Area) High School, and they abused that trust,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. “Michael Fox and Bradley Rousell were supposed to mentor young men. Instead, they manipulated students to participate in illegal and exploitative photo swapping. I will continue to work to hold individuals who harm children accountable.”
Investigators from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, which prosecuted the cases, alleged in court documents that Fox and Rousell pressured their wrestlers to share images of female classmates during what were described as “mandatory team bonding meetings” in one of the coaches’ hotel rooms at Pittsburgh-area wrestling tournaments in 2018 and 2019.
In court documents, the sharing of these images was described as a team tradition at the annual tournaments. Current and former Portage wrestlers allegedly told investigators that the coaches referred to the tournaments as “where boys become men,” an alleged reference to the sharing of the images and to “explicit sexual talk and stories that Fox and Rousell shared with the wrestlers,” according to Shapiro.
