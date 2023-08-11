JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tony Sunseri Wholesale Food Distributors has been in business for 81 years, meeting challenges brought by World War II, Johnstown’s devastating 1977 flood, the COVID-19 pandemic and many others.
Tony Battaglia’s grandfather on his mother’s side of the family, Tony Sunseri, started the business on Railroad Street in downtown Johnstown. Over time, big chain stores edged out the mom-and-pops that formed Sunseri’s customer base, and the Johnstown flood of 1977 destroyed businesses, including many on Railroad Street, where Sunseri Wholesale was originally located – a fire just a few years before the flood led to the company’s relocation to Oak Street.
Anchored by a belief in treating customers right, generation after generation of the Sunseri family adapted to sustain the business through the decades, leaders say.
Battaglia’s son, Anthony Battaglia, joined the business in 2010 after a career in accounting in Pittsburgh.
The answers to the following questions were provided by Anthony Battaglia.
The goal of presenting this questionnaire is to show how time-tested businesses have grown and endured. For more, listen to the podcast.
Question: How did your business start?
Answer: In 1942, Tony Sunseri left his job at Wallings Produce and set out on his own, buying and reselling fruits and vegetables to local mom-and-pop stores. He purchased a building on Railroad Street and was there until 1972, serving the Greater Johnstown area.
Question: What were some of the major developments in the business over time?
Answer: Diversifying product lines and adapting to the changing technologies of the supply chain.
Question: How has your business evolved to what it is today?
Answer: After serving in World War II, Tony Sunseri’s sons, Tom and Phil Sunseri, returned home to join the family business. Their wives and children also worked at the business.
Tony Sunseri’s grandson, Tony Battaglia, worked in the business from a young age and is currently the president and third generation. The location was moved to Oak Street in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown in 1972. Longtime employee Christopher Huss, who joined the business in the 1980s, is also part-owner of the business. In 2010, I (Anthony Battaglia) joined the business and currently act as vice president.
Question: What’s most rewarding about your business?
Answer: Through the generations, working with family members has been the most rewarding part of the business. Being able to work with my father, Tony, and be successful in Johnstown is something that is both very important to us. Being a part of the local community and helping service customers with their needs is also very rewarding.
Question: How broad is the territory reached by your products or services?
Answer: We cover a 40-mile radius that includes four counties. We are proud that most of our customers are within a five-mile radius of our business in town and that we have helped numerous customers through years of their continued success.
Question: What have been your biggest business challenges?
Answer: Increases in costs due to inflation, the cost of gasoline and supply chain disruptions.
Question: What advice do you have for people who want to open and sustain a business in Johnstown?
Answer: In our experience, being present and hands-on are the keys to success. This town was built on people with strong work ethics and a sense of community, and that is the key to continued success.
