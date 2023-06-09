JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Matt Brubaker is the fourth-generation owner of his family’s business, O’Shea’s Candies, which has been providing sweetness to customers since 1934. The business has three retail locations and a manufacturing center where the candies are handmade at 1118 Solomon St. in Johnstown.
Brubaker and his wife, Kristy Brubaker, took ownership of the business in 2015.
The answers to the following questions were provided by Matt Brubaker.
The goal of presenting this questionnaire is to show how time-tested businesses have grown and endured. For more, listen to the podcast.
Question: How did your business start?
Answer: O’Shea’s Candies was established in 1934 by our great-grandparents, Tom and Helen O’Shea, in the Walnut Grove area. Helen would ride the Johnstown trolleys to downtown offices and share samples to office buildings. Tom was a candymaker for a small Johnstown candymaker in town.
Question: What were some of the major developments in the business over time?
Answer: Every generation that joined the business established new confection lines and a new retail location for O’Shea’s. In addition, updating technology and packaging were key elements over time.
Question: How has your business evolved to what it is today?
Answer: Our business has evolved as everyone involved in family, including our employees, are fully committed to candymaking, learning and growing with new flavors while continuing the tradition of our classic varieties. We still employ using copper kettles, marble slabs and steel tables in our process, but we also have technology that assists with chocolate tempering and melting.
Question: What’s most rewarding about your business?
Answer: To be able to make something with your hands into an end product is very rewarding, especially when your customers enjoy it.
Question: How broad is the territory reached by your products or services?
Answer: We currently service all 50 states and support limited international shipments. We are able to mail a box of O’Shea’s chocolates to anyone in the world.
Question: What have been your biggest business challenges?
Answer: We are still producing our chocolates out of our original store location that has been converted to our factory. Space has always been a challenge as we have more than 300 items.
Question: What advice do you have for people who want to open and sustain a business in Johnstown?
Answer: Johnstown is a business-friendly community and we are blessed to have a combination of outdoors, customers and close to larger metro areas. We would advise to be passionate about your business and always be prepared for the unknown. As in any business, it is an evolving entity, and be sure to support, recognize and thank all the others that have supported your business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.