Miller’s of Johnstown, 525 Main St., Johnstown, has clothed men with the latest fashions for 132 years.
The answers to the following questions were provided by Taylor Clark, a member of the third generation of the Clark family that owns and operates Miller’s.
The goal of presenting this questionnaire to business owners highlighted by Evolving Enterprise is to show how time-tested businesses have grown and endured.
Question: How did your business start?
Answer: Miller’s was founded in July 1890 by Maurice Miller. At that time, there were more than just a couple retail stores in downtown Johnstown, and Maurice opened Miller’s with the idea of providing higher-end men’s clothing to a growing population at affordable and competitive prices.
An important part of the business from the start was the offering of complimentary tailoring on all clothing that was purchased in the store, and we still follow that example to this day. All in all, Miller’s was founded as an alternative option to what was already in the area and as a an option just for men to build their wardrobes by using the expertise of a local and well-known family.
Question: What were some of the major developments in the business over time?
Answer: In any business, there are changes and progressions. As old as we are, it would be difficult to explain all of the developments over time. Miller’s has existed and lasted through two World Wars, the Cold War, the Great Depression and multiple other recessions. I guess one could say that we have been through mostly anything you can imagine.
However, I would say the most meaningful development over time, which we still deal with today, is just simply the change in fashion and adapting to new trends. Being located in a small town and not a large city like New York or Chicago, we really are the ones who set the trends and inform our customers of what is popular, what is timeless, what is just a trend and what will remain constant. So, we adapt to that on a yearly basis. Also, having the opportunity to visit the big cities to purchase new clothing for the store at least three times a year really helps with continuity of staying informed on fashions and trends that we can pass along to our customers.
Question: How has your business evolved to what it is today?
Answer: The evolution of our business and fashion goes hand-in-hand. Honestly, it is just keeping up with the constantly changing times and making sure we provide our customers with the best and most recent advances in men’s clothing. Also, it is important, as time moves forward, that we offer our customers new brands and different types of clothing.
So, for example, for years and years, Miller’s was known as a store for “older men.” The general public was under the impression that we only sold ultra-expensive suits and sport coats that all resembled each other with no real diversity to what we sell.
Over the past decade or so, we have really worked hard to let the public know that we’re so much more than that.
We evolved by continuing with brand names and styles that have always worked for us, but also by adding in new and younger options. These would include a type of sportswear, jeans, casual slacks, joggers, pullovers, hoodies, etc.
It was very important to us that we started to appeal to the younger generations while continuing to offer the traditional and non-traditional options in suits and sport coats. It is important to diversify your inventory and evolve with the times to make sure you appeal to as many different types of clientele as possible.
Question: What’s most rewarding about your business?
Answer: By far and away, the most rewarding aspect of this business, and I would argue with any business, is being able to provide a beyond-satisfactory service to your clientele.
To see a smile on a customer’s face, to know you did your job and did it well, that satisfaction is what you’re always chasing and always striving for, because without a loyal clientele, we would not be here or be able to do what we love so much.
Beyond that, I would say personally that my other biggest reward is just the fact that I get to carry on the legacy of a business that has been in my family for generations. To do that, to do it in honor of my grandfather and my father in the city I love and care about so much is more than enough for me.
Question: How broad is the territory reached by your products or services?
Answer: It is difficult to say exactly how far our reach is. However, I can say it is vast for a couple reasons. First, after the collapse of the steel industry in Johnstown, it is well-known that droves of people were forced to leave town in order to find work and support their families elsewhere.
Well, just because those people left Johnstown does not mean that Johnstown left them.
We still acquire a good amount of business from former locals and even the next generation of those families that did not grow up here. For example, we have customers in New York, Maryland, Florida, Ohio, and we’ve even done business with individuals that live outside of the United States, as well.
Question: What have been your biggest business challenges?
Answer: In the past 25 to 30 years, the biggest challenge has been keeping up with the onset of e–commerce retail.
We do not currently have an online presence for the sale of clothing, and we are currently rebuilding our website to reflect more modern times.
So, just to reinvent ourselves while also understanding what our niche is has been difficult.
We will always be a brick and mortar first and foremost, but that’s not to say that we can’t be competitive in the constantly evolving e-commerce world.
Question: What advice do you have for people who want to open and sustain a business in Johnstown?
Answer: The best advice I would give to anyone looking to start a business and succeed is this – do not give up. Our business has been through anything imaginable; whether it be good, bad and/or in between, but we never gave up. If someone really wants to sustain a business in a small town like this, it is extremely important to connect with other local businesses and with locals in general.
What I’ve come to see, and I’ve said this many times, this community is one of the best in the country when it comes to supporting each other and supporting local business. Our family personally saw this most recently during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As long as you involve yourself in the community and support the downtown and surrounding area as a whole, this community will support you.
Also, I do believe in the past decade or so, the city and its officials have become at least a little more open to really wanting to bring in new business, which is always a plus. Working alongside the organizations we have here like the Chamber of Commerce, the Johnstown Visitors Bureau and many others is also very important. These organizations are here to help, and I’d encourage anyone looking to open a business, especially within the city, to be sure to gain relationships with them and allow them to help.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.