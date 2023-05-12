Chelsea Mihalko is vice president of Mihalko’s General Contracting, a full-service remodeling company headquartered at 695 Solomon Run Road, Richland Township. Her father, Lou Mihalko, started the business in 1979. Over the years, the company has evolved and tapped markets in counties outside Cambria.
The answers to the following questions were provided by Chelsea Mihalko.
The goal of presenting this questionnaire is to show how time-tested businesses have grown and endured. For more, listen to the podcast.
Question: How did your business start?
Answer: My dad grew up in a four-room half of a double home in the small mining town of Eureka No. 42 in Windber. As a child, he was always into fixing things. He entered Johnstown Vo-Tech and took up HVAC. After graduating high school in 1979, Lou started a handyman business of his own. He borrowed tools from friends and relatives and started Mihalko’s General Contracting out of the back of his mother’s ’72 Toyota station wagon. His office was located in his grandmother’s basement. Over time, as sales grew, more people were needed and the business grew.
Question: What were some of the major developments in the business over time?
Answer: A major development for our business was when we discovered an opportunity in the insurance restoration industry. The industry needed construction experts to help estimate and restore damaged homes. Mihalko’s decision to expand into the restoration industry has led us to the business we are today.
Mihalko’s also made another big development in opening satellite locations in Altoona, State College, Latrobe and Pittsburgh. The need existed and still does for quality construction and workmanship, but also for companies that are knowledgeable on how to work with insurance companies.
Another major development was the natural lifecycle of a family business when the second generation comes in. There are natural developments and changes that occurred, with technological advances, process enhancements and overall directional changes.
Question: How has your business evolved to what it is today?
Answer: Our business has evolved into what it is today because of hard work, values and dedication from our employees and the belief and trust of our customers. Our success would not exist without people who had the same passion as us for the business and what it stands for. We get to build relationships with customers and help them to manifest their dreams into reality – taking care of and improving one of the biggest investments of their life – their homes.
Without the dedication and hard work of our employees, we would not be where we are today. We have impacted tens of thousands of customers in our region for over 40 years.
Question: What’s most rewarding about your business?
Answer: As a restorer, we get to help people in their most desperate times. Humans need three main things to survive: food, clothing and shelter. We fit into the shelter part of that equation.
We are in relationship with customers who have gone through horrific fires, came home to flooded homes, had trees fall on to their homes, a vehicle running into their home …, etc. These are catastrophic events to a homeowner, most of which have never dealt with these types of situations before, so there can be a lot of confusion about what to do. We deal with these situations every day.
For us to be there for someone during these times, and not just be able to guide them, but to actually help them rebuild their home back to pre-loss condition, is so rewarding.
Question: How broad is the territory reached by your products or services?
Answer: We are able to service customers within a 60-mile radius of each of our offices. This encompasses all or parts of the counties of Cambria, Blair, Bedford, Centre, Westmoreland, Somerset, Indiana, Huntingdon and Clearfield.
Question: What have been your biggest business challenges?
Answer: One of the biggest challenges in the business has been the navigation of COVID-19. I can add “getting through a pandemic” to my list of business experiences. It was all a guessing game as to what was going to be the next regulation, what would be acceptable under the next regulation, the recommendations on how to deal with an employee or customer who has the virus, etc. We were unique from the standpoint that we were able to remain open under the essential business category from the beginning. But that didn’t make it any easier.
My main focus was keeping our employees working so no one had to worry about how they were going to pay their bills and put food on the table.
We were able to help our customers who were going through their own property disasters as well as the stress of the pandemic. Navigating the social distancing and the time in office to the logistics of people working on jobs and if they were exposed was very stressful and confusing.
We had employees who needed emotional support and reassurance to our production and job turnover slowing because we had to wait weeks now for materials. It was a situation in time we had never dealt with in all 40 years that we had to navigate together as a family and as a company. Looking back, I can say that was one of the most stressful times as a business, but we all got through it together.
Question: What advice do you have for people who want to open and sustain abusiness in Johnstown?
Answer: If someone has a product or service that this region needs, or if they are truly invested in the growth and vibrancy of our region, Johnstown is the place to invest in.
We are a community full of lively, diverse, energetic families and individuals who believe and are dedicated to seeing our region thrive. Because of these people, there will be interest and support for any new business looking to start it’s journey here. Introducing new amenities and services to our region will only help to promote the evolution we all wish to see.
